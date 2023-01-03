Read full article on original website
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
A Human Touch: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #8
‘Poison Ivy’ #8 continues to build off its stellar opening story arc, showcasing even deeper character growth and moments for the protagonist as well as those around her. Truly gorgeous energetic ecological horror meets the beauty of humanity without losing any of its edge as a sharp justified finger continues to point at the broken system that plagues our world daily. This is a comic book with a lot to say and everyone needs to be listening to what it has to say.
Advance Review: Espionage Done The Fun Way In `Spy Superb’ #1
This great start to the series takes the notion of “spies like us” to a whole new hilarious level. When a super spy is killed, a Western espionage agency turns to a loser to save the free world. It’s not 007, but it is a ton of fun.
Starman And Warlord Team-Up In ‘Danger Street’ #2 Preview
“After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don’t fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won’t rest until it’s solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they’re willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!”
Previewing Titan Comics’ ‘Blade Runner 2039’ #2
A figure from Ash’s distant past drags the disgraced and battle-weary ex-Blade Runner back into action. Blade Runner 2039 #2 is out Wednesday January 11th, 2023 from Titan Comics.
Scout Comics Announces ‘We Wicked Ones’ For March 2023
Scout Comics has announced We Wicked Ones, due in march from writer LJ Duey, artist Paulo Mel, colorist Ander Záratenad, letterer crank!. Twenty years ago, the United States government and the superheroes of F.I.R.E. rounded up and burned every known witch alive. Only two young girls survived. All grown...
Magic Wish Gone Terribly Wrong In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #3, the next issue of their mysterious new series from writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Ted is behind bars at the police station after his wrongful arrest, but he’s unfortunately far from...
Preview: Brandon Easton And Hendry Prasetya’s ‘Kamen Rider: Zero-One’ #2
“NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he’s saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…”
What If Tarzan Was Predator? Previewing ‘All Against All’ #2
“In the second chapter of ALEX PAKNADEL & CASPAR WIJNGAARD’s gripping new series, the Earth habitat is under military control and is being strip-mined for its genetic riches. Its most fearsome predators are now fair game for a species that can graft their most lethal traits into terrifying biological warsuits.
Previewing Multiplayer Adventure Adaption ‘Sea Of Thieves Origins’ Vol. 1
“BASED ON THE SMASH-HIT MULTIPLAYER ADVENTURE SEA OF THIEVES!. DIVE INTO THE LORE OF THE SEA OF THIEVES! COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME! PREVIOUSLY ONLY AVAILABLE DIGITALLY. FILLED WITH ACTION, GOLD, AND UNTOLD TALES OF GLORY! When three unlikely travellers set sail for pirate waters, making their fortune will also make history!
A Truly Dynamic Duo: Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – The Alliance’ #3 taps into some classic sort of energy while tackling the latest story to focus on the various allies and foes of the Splinter Clan as their worlds change greatly during the Rat King’s game. A painful but also beautiful story about found family and the lengths we sometimes have to go to in order to find that place or that person that we can call home.
More Animated Action In ‘Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three’ #1 Preview
“Alan Burnett and Paul Dini return once more to the world of Batman: The Animated Series! Someone is targeting the Muscle now that he’s locked up in Blackgate Penitentiary. With his deep ties to the criminal underbelly of Gotham, the worst villains are calling for his head before he turns them over to the police! Batman will need to protect him, but can even the Dark Knight figure out where the next attack will come from?”
‘Grootfall’ Launches From Marvel In April 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed a teaser for something called Grootfall, coming next Spring. Stay tuned to Marvel on social media for more teasers about what’s next for the Guardians and be there for the full announcement.
Adult Animation Revolution: Celebrating Diversity in Animation
At the World Animation Summit, diversity and representation were at the forefront of many conversations. The most influential entertainment in the world is film and TV and the US is the most influential entertainment juggernaut in the world. If there is racial and gender bias in our media it becomes the status quo for the world. This is why we need new stories and new perspectives from new creators.
The Living Dead Cause Chaos in Your First Look At ‘Grim’ #7
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Grim #7, the next issue in their series from writer Stephanie Phillips, artist Flaviano, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Tom Napolitano. As the highly anticipated second arc continues, Jess’s means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Another good few regular columns make it on this week’s list, the first of 2023. There’s last week’s Review Round Up (here). There’s also Brendan M Allen’s Jumping On column (here). Richard Bruton’s in-depth preview of 2000 AD can be found here, as well as...
Image Comics’ ‘Eight Billion Genies’ Issues 1-6 Get Reprints
Hit Image Comics’ series Eight Billion Genies by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne – recently optioned by Amazon Studios for adaptation – is to have all six issues reprinted ahead of the penultimate, extra-length 40 page Eight Billion Genies #7. If you’re getting in on this late,...
Johnny Storm Gets Creative… & Organized: ‘Fantastic Four’ #3 Reviewed
The current volume of Fantastic Four continues to be off to a great start, and Fantastic Four #3 might just be one of the funniest and authentic Human Torch stories in years. Ryan North, Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov, and Joe Caramagna show Johnny Storm what true power is. While Ben,...
‘Genshin Impact’ Update 3.4 Releases January 18th
As ever, Genshin Impact fans are drowning in content, as miHoYo announces the new Genshin Impact update 3.4, in a trailer dubbed “The Exquisite Night Chimes”. This new update brings back the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue Harbor, which will come with a music performance as well as a series of new mini-games and challenges for players. Players who complete all the challenges will gain more Intertwined Fates and a new four-star character.
Stoking The Flames – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #3
“The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime’s alliance started off shaky, but now it seems to have shattered entirely. Batman has imprisoned The Joker in the Batcave, desperate to find answers about both the disappearance of Jim Gordon and the strange, genetically modified humanoid monsters gathering severed heads across Gotham. But when one of these monsters’ tissue samples comes to life, Batman comes face-to-face with a creature even the World’s Greatest Detective doesn’t fully understand, and he may have no choice but to resume his partnership with his greatest enemy.”
