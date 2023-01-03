ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?

Some are hopeful the chamber will finally pass rule changes aimed at giving all lawmakers a say in making policy, but there’s reason to be skeptical. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.

As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case against Pennsylvania man

Bryan Kohberger's return to the state means sealed documents that could answer key questions in the closely watched case will soon be released publicly. The Pennsylvania man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday.
Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack

A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.

By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification

Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that was written for an era of machine politics. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho slayings, waives right to fight extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police. A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial.
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever

When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino...
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

