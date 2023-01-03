Read full article on original website
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
Some are hopeful the chamber will finally pass rule changes aimed at giving all lawmakers a say in making policy, but there’s reason to be skeptical. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Mark Rozzi, a Democrat, is elected Pennsylvania House speaker
Rozzi says he’ll be an “independent” who won’t caucus with either party. Pennsylvania state House lawmakers elected Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as house speaker — making him the first Democrat to hold the position in over a decade. Minutes later, Rozzi said he...
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are...
How Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry were central to the Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation
Two Pennsylvania Republicans are key figures in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The committee said midstate congressman Scott Perry and State Sen. Doug Mastriano –...
Mark Rozzi is the new speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Here’s what you need to know.
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House were joined by a handful of Republicans to pick Berks County’s Mark Rozzi to be speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The Pennsylvania House picked state...
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case against Pennsylvania man
Bryan Kohberger's return to the state means sealed documents that could answer key questions in the closely watched case will soon be released publicly. The Pennsylvania man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday.
Wolf administration commits $5 million to college scholarships for state employees
Pennsylvania state leaders have launched a new scholarship program for state employees. Workers and their dependents can now get up to $2,000 a year for tuition, room and board at any of the 10 universities that are part of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Gov. Tom Wolf...
Top Stories of 2022: How Pa.’s marquee midterm races turned into fights over democracy, abortion and a stroke.
The race for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania drew national attention — with abortion rights and democracy front and center in both contests. The results of those races – as well as down-ballot contests in the state House – have shifted the political landscape in the commonwealth and the nation.
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings and the case against Bryan Kohberger of Pennsylvania
Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the...
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
"To be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”. Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Pennsylvania legislature is getting a major infusion of new blood this January
The nearly 50 new members of the state House will have to navigate a messy power struggle between Democrats and Republicans shortly after they are sworn in. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ends term with strong ratings after tumultuous times
Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack
A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.
By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
A panel of Pennsylvania judges wary about separation of powers in Larry Krasner impeachment case
The separation of powers, and where legislative authority stops and the court’s begins, were central to arguments Thursday in court over a lawsuit by Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor challenging the state Legislature’s attempt to remove him from office. A four-judge Commonwealth Court panel, split evenly between Democrats and...
Regional disparities in anti-addiction drug distribution across Pa., study finds
A new study from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine found distribution of the addiction-curbing drug buprenorphine in Pennsylvania increased by 217% over the last decade. Analyzing data from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, researchers concluded distribution of the drug by weight varied greatly across the Commonwealth. Towns within the...
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification
Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that was written for an era of machine politics. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho slayings, waives right to fight extradition from Pennsylvania
Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police. A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial.
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever
When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state lawmakers who are Black, Latino...
