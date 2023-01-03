ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP helicopter video shows rescues of 2 children, 2 adults who's car went over cliff

By Stephen Ellison, Scott Budman (NBC Bay Area)
KSBW.com
 4 days ago
CBS San Francisco

Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man

VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA
Sand Hills Express

Driver of Tesla that plunged off Calif. cliff arrested for attempted murder

California officials say the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway Monday has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Also inside were another adult and two children, who haven’t been identified.
PASADENA, CA
93.1 WZAK

Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California

A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 9 remains closed in Santa Cruz County

PARADISE PARK, Calif. — Highway 9 near Paradise Park remains closed after a mudslide. The road shut down in both directions after storm damage. The closed portion stretches from Glengarry Rd to the Paradise Park exit. Caltrans said they intended to reopen the road by the end of business...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KSBW.com

Residents in Watsonville return home after evacuation orders lifted

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The evacuation order that was in place for certain areas of Watsonville was lifted Thursday morning, with officials from the city and county believing that conditions are now safe enough for residents to return. Residents like Francisco Palmrin heeded the evacuation orders, especially after his house...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman pistol-whipped, truck stolen at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say a woman who was pumping gas into her car in East Oakland was attacked and her pickup truck was stolen. She was at a gas station on Edes Avenue near 98th Avenue, near the Brookfield branch of the Oakland public library, on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., when a man hit her in the back of the head with a gun, then took stole off in her Ford150 truck, the East Bay Times reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Oakland girl reported missing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tania Bernubez is considered at-risk due to her age. She was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Police described Bernubez as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet 2-inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary

Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
RICHMOND, CA

