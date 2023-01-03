Welcome to Wrexham, the FX docuseries about a fifth-tier Welsh soccer club recently bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, just got some pretty juicy material for its forthcoming Season 2. Wrexham pulled off a massive upset today in the third round of the FA Cup, holding on to beat Coventry 4-3. The English club plays in the Championship, three tiers higher than their opponents. The premise of Reynolds and McElhenney acquiring the club and producing a show about it was to take viewers through the twists and turns of resurrecting the down-on-its-luck club and giving diehard fans reason for hope....

