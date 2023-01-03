Read full article on original website
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Want to try a new horror movie? A decent selection of classics and classics-in-waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to 2021's Candyman. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are among the best Prime Video has to offer. The...
CNET
'Kaleidoscope' on Netflix: That Twisty Ending Explained
For those watching Netflix's new heist drama Kaleidoscope, the series' ending is a relative concept. Viewers can watch the show's eight episodes in any order -- randomized by Netflix, chronologically or according to order suggestions from people who've already watched it. Regardless of the order, characters' chronological timelines eventually run...
CNET
'Wednesday' Will Dance Dance Dance Into a Season 2 on Netflix
The internet's favorite scowling teenager is getting another run on Netflix. Wednesday, a hit spinoff of the Addams Family, is getting a second season, the streaming giant said Friday. The show, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton, made its debut in November starring Jenna Ortega as the oldest daughter...
CNET
'Renfield' Movie Trailer: See Nicolas Cage Vamp It Up as Dracula
Nicolas Cage as Dracula klaxon! Check out the bonkers trailer for Renfield, an upcoming horror/action/comedy/very weird movie. Nicholas Hoult, star of Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great, plays Renfield, Dracula's hapless henchman in the original Bram Stoker novel. The updated modern-day version wants to escape a toxic relationship with his bloodsucker of a boss, but -- in a bizarre twist -- also uses his vampiric powers to take down bad guys in kinetic fight scenes.
CNET
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Include a Post-Credits Scene?
The long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water landed in theaters in December and made a splash by beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest movie of 2022 after less than a month. The sequel from legendary director James Cameron continues the epic tale started in the 2009 original, with Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña back as Na'vi heroes Jake Sully and Neytiri.
CNET
Spotify's New Feature 'Playlist in a Bottle' Lets You Create a Time Capsule of Music
Spotify has good news for nostalgic music lovers. The music streaming service is rolling out a new in-app experience that lets you freeze your favorite music moments in time and then listen to them one year later, the company said Wednesday. The new feature, called Playlist in a Bottle, prompts...
CNET
'The Menu' Director Explains Why Guests Acted Like That
Be warned: This article contains spoilers for The Menu. If you've had a chance to dig into The Menu, the 2022 horror comedy starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, a question may have wafted into your head: Why aren't the guests banging pots and pans and diving for cutlery to avoid a horrible death?
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Strike Documentary Gold For Season 2 Of ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ With Welsh Soccer Club’s Huge Upset
Welcome to Wrexham, the FX docuseries about a fifth-tier Welsh soccer club recently bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, just got some pretty juicy material for its forthcoming Season 2. Wrexham pulled off a massive upset today in the third round of the FA Cup, holding on to beat Coventry 4-3. The English club plays in the Championship, three tiers higher than their opponents. The premise of Reynolds and McElhenney acquiring the club and producing a show about it was to take viewers through the twists and turns of resurrecting the down-on-its-luck club and giving diehard fans reason for hope....
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
CNET
Golden Globe Nominations 2023: Check Out the List Before Next Week's Awards
Awards season is here again to celebrate the best of the best in film and TV. The Golden Globes isn't considered the most prestigious awards ceremony but still offers an opportunity to distill the shows and movies that deserve your viewing time. The three-hour ceremony is scheduled to air Tuesday,...
