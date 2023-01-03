ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Related
Two Idaho Latinas featured in award-winning book series

BOISE, Idaho — Two young Idaho women are featured in an award-winning book series called "Today's Inspired Latina," they are the first Idahoans to do so. In an interview with KTVB's Brenda Rodriguez on the Saturday Morning News, Zenaida de la Cruz said, "I talk a lot about my journey choosing my college. I go to school at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. So, it's quite a trip across the country. I talk about being a first generation college student and how big of a choice that was for me, and being able to be representation, not only for my younger cousins, but also for the community in Caldwell."
IDAHO STATE
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
MERIDIAN, ID
Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza

BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho --...
IDAHO STATE
Eye on Boise: Thanks for reading!

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s been quite a career. I first decided I wanted to be a newspaper reporter when I was in the eighth grade, inspired by a fabulous junior high school journalism teacher. I edited both my junior high and high school newspapers, stirred up some controversy in the process, and started writing for my local newspaper, the Woodland Daily Democrat, at age 15 while still a sophomore in high school (most notable story: Covering my own high school graduation, which earned me a front-page byline).
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
