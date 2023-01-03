BOISE, Idaho — Two young Idaho women are featured in an award-winning book series called "Today's Inspired Latina," they are the first Idahoans to do so. In an interview with KTVB's Brenda Rodriguez on the Saturday Morning News, Zenaida de la Cruz said, "I talk a lot about my journey choosing my college. I go to school at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. So, it's quite a trip across the country. I talk about being a first generation college student and how big of a choice that was for me, and being able to be representation, not only for my younger cousins, but also for the community in Caldwell."

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO