Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Little, constitutional officers take oath of office at Idaho Capitol
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Gov. Brad Little emphasized “Idaho first” as his approach to governing during his inaugural address Friday afternoon on the Capitol steps. Little and all of the state’s constitutional officers took their oaths of office at the...
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Inauguration Day for several new Idaho state officials, re-elected Gov. Little
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The inauguration ceremony has concluded. Video of the entire ceremony is posted above. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the state's other six constitutional officers will take the oath of office at noon Friday. The 2023 Inauguration Ceremony takes place at the Idaho State Capitol,...
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
Former Ada County Coroner to help establish forensic pathology center in east Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The former coroner for Ada County will now be taking on a new role as a consultant advisor overlooking the development of a new Forensic Pathology Center in east Idaho. Dotti Owens, who served two terms as the Ada County Coroner, has 16 years of experience...
Idaho's snowpack off to a strong start, but future conditions uncertain
BOISE, Idaho — Parts of Idaho have been dealing with drought for several years now, but a strong start to snowpack this season could help. All of Idaho is seeing above-average snowpack levels. Everywhere south of the Salmon River has greater than 120% of average snowpack for this time of year.
The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld abortion ban
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a near-total abortion ban in the state with few exceptions; when the pregnancy threatens the life of a mother or in cases of rape or incest proven by law. Justice John Stegner and Justice Colleen Zahn dissented the 3-2 decision;...
Two Idaho Latinas featured in award-winning book series
BOISE, Idaho — Two young Idaho women are featured in an award-winning book series called "Today's Inspired Latina," they are the first Idahoans to do so. In an interview with KTVB's Brenda Rodriguez on the Saturday Morning News, Zenaida de la Cruz said, "I talk a lot about my journey choosing my college. I go to school at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. So, it's quite a trip across the country. I talk about being a first generation college student and how big of a choice that was for me, and being able to be representation, not only for my younger cousins, but also for the community in Caldwell."
Idaho 2023 legislative session: lawmakers preparing for upcoming year
BOISE, Idaho — Here we are, the precipice of the 2023 Idaho legislative session. 2022 was full of elections, and now those elected are set to take action. Boise State Politics expert Dr. Stephanie Witt sets the tone, this new legislature has a very different dynamic. “Well, a lot...
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
Southwest Idaho child's death linked to influenza
BOISE, Idaho — A Washington County child is Idaho's first influenza-related death among people under 18 years old in the state for the 2022-2023 season, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday. Before the end of 2022, at least 22 influenza-related deaths were reported in Idaho --...
Meridian police chief, mayor respond to Labrador's decision to drop charges against woman arrested at park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was...
At least 10 avalanches triggered in Idaho in three days
IDAHO, USA — At least 10 large natural or human-triggered avalanches happened in the past three days in Idaho, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The avalanches were triggered around Galena Peak, in the Pioneer Mountains and above Smiley Creek. “We had a little storm that came through and...
Eye on Boise: Thanks for reading!
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s been quite a career. I first decided I wanted to be a newspaper reporter when I was in the eighth grade, inspired by a fabulous junior high school journalism teacher. I edited both my junior high and high school newspapers, stirred up some controversy in the process, and started writing for my local newspaper, the Woodland Daily Democrat, at age 15 while still a sophomore in high school (most notable story: Covering my own high school graduation, which earned me a front-page byline).
Meridian City Council approves plans for The Village expansion
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Village in Meridian has been a shopping staple for a decade. A new expansion marks the final phase of development of the mall. 'The Bridge' at The Village will be a new mixed-use property with 550 apartments and 34,547 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Community donates $12,000 for kids needing lunch at Garden Valley School District
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — There is something to be said about communities compiled of just a couple thousand. After a year and a half of working at the Garden Valley School District (GVSD), Superintendent Randy Thompson is already seeing the charm. "Everyone seems to know each other. They look...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger found through matching DNA, phone records, video footage
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan C. Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, was found through DNA at the scene and tracing his car movements through video, according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday morning. According to the affidavit, police arrived at 1122 King...
Still no speaker, Boise State politics expert shares insight on battle in Congress
BOISE, Idaho — It is Jan. 4, 2023, after 5 p.m. MT, and there is still no speaker of the GOP controlled House in the United States Congress. Dr. Charles Hunt, a political expert at Boise State University who focuses on the U.S. Congress, called the second day of voting "unprecedented in the modern era."
ACHD looking for community input for future projects
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — From streetlights to potholes, the Ada County Highway District is working on its integrated five-year work plan for improving roadways. ACHD has opened its plan for 2024 through 2028, and is seeking community input through an interactive map. “It's important to know what they want...
Motions filed in Vallow Daybell case, new developments and alibi
BOISE, Idaho — The newest developments in the case against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have yielded some interesting changes for the upcoming trial, after several motions were filed from each defendant. A major development in Vallow’s defense is a notice of an alibi, which states that Vallow was...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0