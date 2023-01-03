Date set for 67th annual Pancake Festival
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A beloved annual event that draws thousands of community members each year to raise money for local nonprofit organizations has set a date for 2023.
The 67th Annual University Kiwanas Pancake Festival will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 Burnett Road in Wichita Falls.
The event begins at 6 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $12 or online until Thursday, January 26, 2023, for $11 . Children age 6 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Tickets may also be purchased at all United Supermarkets in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Iowa Park. Sausage may be purchased in advance online or at the event.Kiwanas members excited for return of Pancake Festival
All proceeds from the Pancake Festival go to support the Wichita Falls community activities of building a better community, one child at a time, and include the following:
- University Kiwanis Park Playgrounds
- Circle K
- Key Clubs at Hirschi, Rider, and Wichita Falls High School
- Builders Club at Barwise Middle School
- Kate Haynes Elementary BUG (Bring Up Grades)
- Junior Livestock Show
- City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt
- SAFB Adopted Squadron,
- ARC (Camp Harmony)
- Children’s Miracle Network
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
- Kiwanis International
- Petrolia Elementary Terrific Kids
