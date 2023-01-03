Read full article on original website
Why is there so little snow in the Alps this year?
As anyone who’s already gone skiing in the Alps this season will no doubt already have noticed, some of the slopes at the mo are looking a little... bare. In some places there’s been so little snow that ski resorts have even been caused to close, looking more muddy and brown than powdery and white.
Ski resorts in Europe forced to close amid record-breaking heat and no snow
Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall has forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.The northern Alps and French Pyrenees are particularly struggling for snow.Temperatures in France in December were the warmest for 25 years, according to national forecaster Meteo France.The closures include Ax 3 Domaines, a resort near France’s border with Andorra, and a partial closure of both the Le Gets and Morzine in Portes du Soleil.“There was a good start to the season with a cold wave in mid-December, which provided some white to pretty much everyone,” Laurent Reynaud of the Domaines...
Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — (AP) — The new year's festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country's winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it's unclear when the next visitors will arrive. The small Balkan...
From Pink Snow to Skiing With Olympians: Ski-Resort Insiders Dish on the Over-the-Top Requests From Wealthy Guests
As the wealthy turn the world’s great mountains into their playgrounds this time of year, they’re more than willing to splash out to ensure their winter getaway on the slopes is downright epic. The Washington Post recently collected stories from current and former ski-resort employees, as well as those adjacent to the industry, about how VIP travelers spend their money on the slopes. Some of their requests seem somewhat appropriate, but others are pretty astonishing. Some will splurge on a butler for their skis, for instance, which allows them to try out different types of gear without committing to a specific pair...
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
Hiker Stumbles Upon Incredible ‘Rainbow’ Ice Cave at Mount Rainier
A photographer stumbled across an incredible sight when he discovered a “rainbow” ice cave while hiking in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park in late summer. ABC News took to Twitter to share a video that was created by the photographer, Mathew Nichols. “A photographer on a hike through an ice cave in Mount Rainier found it transformed into a dreamy fairytale, as the light from the rising sun refracted off the ice sheets to create a prismatic, rainbow-like appearance throughout the cavern.”
NBCMontana
Yellowstone National Park: Consider delaying travel into park
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park sent out a text alert Wednesday morning, encouraging travelers to delay entrance into the park as an intense winter storm, followed by dangerous cold, hits Montana. The alert says there are hazardous road conditions requiring extreme caution near the Temporary North Entrance.
Rescuers continue to hunt for two people missing after avalanche in free skiing area in Austria
Rescue workers in Lech Zuers ski area in Austria are searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails. It was earlier feared that as many as 10 skiers had been buried.
Watch: Avalanche wipes out skiers in Austrian Alps
Video shows skiers swallowed up by the snow. Four people were rescued, with one having serious injuries.
Daily Beast
Revamp Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe With These Winter Clearance Deals
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. It may be the new year already, but winter weather is still in full swing—and in many areas of the country, it’s just the beginning of freezing temperatures, snow storms, and hail. Of course, there is also still plenty of time for fun cold-weather activities like snowboarding and ski trips.
France 24
Climate change: High temperatures, sparse snowfall in Europe's Alps worries ski industry
Much of the Alps does not look right for this time of year following unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe, including record high January temperatures in Switzerland. The sparse snowfall has seen grass blanketing the continent’s central mountains, worrying the ski industry and winter sports organisers and reviving concerns about climate change.
Wildfires are climbing up some of the snowiest mountains in America’s West. Here’s why
Forest fires are getting larger and hotter in the western U.S., shrinking mountain snowpacks vital to communities and ecosystems.
dallasexpress.com
Niagara Falls Partially Freezes Over
Niagara Falls, one of the most attractive destinations that separates the United States from Canada, partially froze over Tuesday in the wake of an arctic blast which covered Western New York in ice. Although Niagara Falls did not freeze over completely, the subzero temperatures transformed the nation’s oldest national park...
backpacker.com
I Went Winter Backpacking With a Polar Explorer. It Changed How I Hike.
Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If I didn’t know any better, you could’ve convinced me I was standing on a floating ice chunk somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The setting sun cast a glow on the horizon that, despite the subzero temperatures, painted everything a warm orange. Just moments ago, besides our pair of red, expedition-style tunnel tents, everything had been white. Flat snow filled every inch of my vision, punctuated now and then by sculptural masses of ice poking up from the surface like translucent shark fins.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Chasing Fresh Powder and True Adventure Above the Arctic Circle
A friend had suggested we detour to Digermulen. We were driving from Narvik, on the east coast of northern Norway, to Kabelvåg, a small village and backcountry-skiing mecca in the Lofoten Islands. Almost all of the 2 ½-hour route looks like a postcard, but an hour from Kabelvåg, we took our friend’s advice and hung a left. Winding along the ocean, snapping photos of giant peaks, we noticed a pair of vehicles parked at a narrow pullout. We had been searching for a place to ski this afternoon, so we made a mental note then continued on to Digermulen, a Norse utopia of summer cottages and happy couples out walking the streets. The scene looked like Cape Cod in the seventies.
Daily Beast
Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools
All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
