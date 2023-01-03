ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAAL-TV

NYPD officer suspended for hitting teen, mayor ‘not pleased’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been suspended after a video posted on social media showed him repeatedly punching a 14-year-old girl in the head while trying to break up a fight. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to an after-school brawl involving...
KAAL-TV

Negotiations inch along under shadow of NYC nurses’ strike

FILE - Zach Clapp, a nurse in the Pediatric Cardiac ICU at Mount Sinai Hospital signs a board demanding safe staffing during a rally by NYSNA nurses from NY Presbyterian and Mount Sinai, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in New York. Negotiations to keep 10,000 New York City nurses from walking off the job headed Friday, Jna. 6, 2023, into a final weekend as some major hospitals braced for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring such patients as vulnerable newborns. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer]
