Crypto Layoffs: Here's the Grim Count Since April
The unrelenting crypto winter has continued to hit all corners of the industry, forcing some of the biggest companies in the sector to curb their growth ambitions. As these crypto firms try to stay...
Crypto Markets Today: Huobi Tensions Sink Tron Token Price
The price of Tron (TRX), the 18th-largest token by market capitalization, tumbled Friday amid tensions at crypto exchange Huobi as the broader crypto market rose. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk's...
Silvergate Shares Plunge 46% as Crypto Bank Cuts 200 Jobs
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) has cut 40% of its staff, or about 200 employees, the company said ina filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, news that sent its shares down 46% to $11.76.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Their Rapid Descent in Volatility
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin holds steady at $16,800 amid ongoing concerns about the economy and central bank hawkishness. Insights: Bitcoin and Ethereum's Average True Range has declined by more...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin Trades Flat for the Week; Ether Breaches Top Range of Technical Indicator
Bitcoin and Ether maintained their penchant for flat trading this week, with prices moving just 1.3% and 4.6%, respectively, over the most recent seven days. On a relative basis, BTC's seven-day performance was 18th...
Bonk Inu Developers Burn All Their Team Tokens as Solana Ecosystem Frenzy Continues
Developers behind Solana-based memecoin project Bonk Inu (BONK) burned over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply, earlier on Friday,blockchain data shows. The move claimed to have effectively burned all tokens earmarked for developers of the project.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rises, Cryptos Savor FOMC Data
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Insights: Square Enix has committed to investing in Web3, but the Japanese gaming company faces an uphill struggle given the country's strict regulations about anything that resembles gambling.
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Pays Off Silvergate Revolving Credit
Marathon Digital (MARA) fully paid off $30 million in revolver loans during December, freeing up 3,615 bitcoins (BTC) that had been pledged as collateral, according to its monthly update. The lender on the revolver...
The Fool's Game Of Annual Crypto Price Predictions
The price volatility of cryptocurrencies has been an issue investors have had to contend with over the past 14 months, and it doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. That means clients active in or curious about cryptocurrencies have likely already encountered the wild world of annual cryptocurrency predictions.
MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital Shares Fall Amid Crypto Bank Silvergate's Woes
The stocks of business software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) and bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) both fell close to 5% on Thursday after their lender Silvergate Capital's (SI) shares plunged more than 40%amid large-scale layoffs and a nearly $200 million write-off related to acquisition of Facebook's former stablecoin project Diem.
Bitcoin Retakes $17K as Interest Rates Plunge Following Economic Reports
The price of bitcoin (BTC) touched $17,000 for the first time in 2023, rallying alongside stocks and bonds on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may further slow its pace of monetary tightening. The big...
The Niche Application of Stablecoins Is Not a Bad Thing
In December, the United Nations announced a plan to start sending aid to Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war with Russia using a stablecoin. Beginning in the cities of Kyiv, Lviv and Vinnytsia, the Office of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would send direct payments of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, to people to pay for things likerent, food and heat.
Crypto Lender Vauld Seeks to End Nexo's Purchase Agreement After Rejecting Revised Offer
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld rejected Nexo's revised acquisition proposal and is seeking to terminate the negotiations between the two firms, saying the deal "would not be in the best interests" of its creditors. "We have...
Blockchain Project TON Enters Crypto Storage Market
TON Foundation, the stewards of proof-of-stake blockchain TON - conceived by Telegram Messenger founders, is starting a data storage ecosystem called TON Storage. The project aims to enable users to exchange files of any...
Case for Bitcoin Weakens as Global Stockpile of Sub-Zero Bond Yields Vanishes
With central banks around the world raising interest rates at a record pace to combat inflation, the global stockpile of negative-yielding bonds has vanished, weakening the case for harvesting returns from risky alternative assets like cryptocurrencies.
'Binance Effect' Means 41% Price Spike for Newly Listed Tokens
Token prices spike 73% in the first 30 days following their listing on crypto exchange Binance, ananalysis by crypto investor Ren & Heinrich has found. The report, which tracked 26 coins over 18 months,...
Marex Issues Coinbase-Linked Structured Product Offering a 40% Coupon
Marex Solutions, a derivatives-focused division of the London-based financial services provider Marex, unveiled a Coinbase (COIN) linkedstructured product that offers enhanced coupons in return for only partially protecting capital risk on the cryptocurrency exchange's shares.
CME Crypto Trading Volume Slumped to 2-Year Low in December
Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange's (CME) crypto-related trading volumes suffered a steep falloff in the last month of 2022. Total crypto derivatives volume plunged 49.2% to $14.2 billion, according to CryptoCompare, the weakest...
Cowen Downgrades Coinbase Stock, Citing Trading Volume Declines
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) shares were downgraded to market perform from outperform by investment firm Cowen, which cited the lack of clarity on a possible recovery in trading volumes following the collapse of rival exchange FTX.
First Mover Americas: Sam's Seeking to Keep Control of Robinhood Shares
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk...
