ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game picks by top expert

TCU coach Sonny Dykes can become just the fourth head coach in the poll era to win college football's national championship in his first full season with a team when he leads the TCU Horned Frogs into the CFP championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. With a win on Monday the 53-year-old Dykes would join Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948), Dennis Erickson (Miami, 1989) and Larry Coker (Miami, 2001) as the only coaches to win the national title in his first full season at a program. On Monday Dykes squares off against Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is trying to win back-to-back national championships at his alma mater.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Sports

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy