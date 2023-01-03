Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
The Beat, December 16 - January 2
CALEXICO — A be on the look-out was dispatched to all valley units Friday, December 16 in regards to a said suspect causing an alleged officer safety incident. The subject in question was described as a Hispanic male adult standing 5’9 and last seen with a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. No further incident information was available.
California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot
Here's how much she won.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
holtvilletribune.com
IID Adds More Buoys to All-American Canal
IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than 10 years after the Imperial Irrigation District strung dozens of lines of buoys across the All-American Canal to help prevent drownings, additional buoys have been placed in key locations as an enhanced safety measure. As before, the installation of the buoys is aimed at...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
1 injured in North County rollover crash
One person was injured during a rollover crash in North County on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department.
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
yumadailynews.com
Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
New Imperial County sheriff sworn in
The 13th Imperial County Sheriff was sworn in today. The post New Imperial County sheriff sworn in appeared first on KYMA.
sbcity.org
Winter Storm to Hit San Bernardino
A winter storm warning is under effect for much of Southern California, including the San Bernardino area. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is also in effect until Thursday...
One Young Man Dead, Another Wounded, in Shooting Near Palomar College in San Marcos
One young man died and another was wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a neighborhood near Palomar College, authorities reported. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body.
Person found dead in front of Star Lodge in Vista identified
The medical examiner’s office has identified the man found dead in front of a business in Vista, as well as confirming the cause of death, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.
KTAR.com
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man
A probationer and his cohort accused of gunning down a 60-year-old Cabazon man must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Victor Diaz Sandoval, 52, of Cabazon, and Gilberto Garcia, 38, of Banning, allegedly killed Ruben Garcia in 2021. Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County The post Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man appeared first on KESQ.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Shooting in San Marcos leaves man dead, another wounded
Deputies Wednesday were investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one man dead and another wounded, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
