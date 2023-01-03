ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

thedesertreview.com

The Beat, December 16 - January 2

CALEXICO — A be on the look-out was dispatched to all valley units Friday, December 16 in regards to a said suspect causing an alleged officer safety incident. The subject in question was described as a Hispanic male adult standing 5’9 and last seen with a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. No further incident information was available.
CALEXICO, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

IID Adds More Buoys to All-American Canal

IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than 10 years after the Imperial Irrigation District strung dozens of lines of buoys across the All-American Canal to help prevent drownings, additional buoys have been placed in key locations as an enhanced safety measure. As before, the installation of the buoys is aimed at...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
yumadailynews.com

Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
YUMA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sbcity.org

Winter Storm to Hit San Bernardino

A winter storm warning is under effect for much of Southern California, including the San Bernardino area. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is also in effect until Thursday...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Times of San Diego

One Young Man Dead, Another Wounded, in Shooting Near Palomar College in San Marcos

One young man died and another was wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a neighborhood near Palomar College, authorities reported. San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KTAR.com

Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week

PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man

A probationer and his cohort accused of gunning down a 60-year-old Cabazon man must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Victor Diaz Sandoval, 52, of Cabazon, and Gilberto Garcia, 38, of Banning, allegedly killed Ruben Garcia in 2021.    Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County The post Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

