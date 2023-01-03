Those who have watched Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show know all about Chicken Guy. But for those who aren't privy to the chickeny goodness, it's an idea they say was hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restauranteur, Robert Earl, claiming that Chicken Guy! finally answers the age-old question of ‘‘what came first?’. The restaurant is set to open in March of this year, 2023 at 30130 Plymouth rd. in front of Dunham's west of the Red Lobster in Livonia. Their website describes their chicken selections as being unique from other restaurants:

LIVONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO