Michigan State

These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022

That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Take A Look At Michigan’s 7 Most Wanted Criminals

Have you seen any of the 7 Michiganders who are on top of Michigan's most-wanted list? Take a look and find out why they are on the Michigan State Police list. Michigan's most-wanted is a list you never want to be on, but how does one get on the list in the first place?
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Big Concerts Headed to Michigan in 2023

Michigan has huge plans for an incredible 2023 concert season. And when we say huge, we really mean it!. Get ready for incredible concerts already planned for the new year. Some of these artists include:. Taylor Swift. Bruce Springsteen. Ed Sheeran. Matchbox Twenty. We play many of their hit songs...
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan

A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
Fire & Ice Festival Will Host Biggest Christmas Light Display In Michigan In Rochester

Downtown Rochester is holding one final BIG winter festival the weekend of January 20th and 21st which will also give visitors their last chance to see the Big, Bright Light Show, which is Michigan's biggest Christmas light display. The entire downtown area will be decorated with over 1.5 million points of light all while celebrating the winter season. The annual Fire & Ice Festival draws thousands of people and will host a number of events and talented artists.
YN Jay & Sada Baby Go On The Michigan Made College Tour

Two prominent artists from the east side of Michigan are coming together to go on a blockbuster tour during the beginning of 2023. They will be visiting multiple college campuses throughout Michigan and are bringing a few guests. YN Jay, who is from Flint, popped onto the rap scene during...
Clearly Ohio: The Best Suggested Tourism Slogans For the Buckeye State

I did something that as a Michigander I never thought I'd do: I visited Ohio. And I actually liked it. No, I didn't lose a bet which exiled me to the Buckeye State or anything like that. I actively and willingly chose to ring in the New Year and start my 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Why? For a concert, of course.
This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan

I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Restaurant Opening In Livonia

Those who have watched Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show know all about Chicken Guy. But for those who aren't privy to the chickeny goodness, it's an idea they say was hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restauranteur, Robert Earl, claiming that Chicken Guy! finally answers the age-old question of ‘‘what came first?’. The restaurant is set to open in March of this year, 2023 at 30130 Plymouth rd. in front of Dunham's west of the Red Lobster in Livonia. Their website describes their chicken selections as being unique from other restaurants:
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

