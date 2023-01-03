Connecticut Sun hires ex-player Briann January as assistant coach

Mohegan – The Connecticut Sun announced that Briann January, a 14-year WNBA veteran and former Connecticut Sun guard, will join head coach Stephanie White and recently appointed assistant coach Abi Olajuwon on the sideline for the 2023 season.

"I’m thrilled to add Briann January to our staff and bring her back to the Connecticut Sun organization," White said in a release. "Bri is one of the hardest workers and toughest competitors I have ever been around. She leads by example every day through her discipline, passion, competitiveness and humility. Her experience as a player and as a coach will impact our team and staff in so many positive ways. I’ve wanted to coach with Bri for a number of years now, and I’m thankful that we finally get to work together again."

January finished her seasoned career in the WNBA as one of the most successful guards in league history. The Spokane native was drafted sixth in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, where she would go on to become a WNBA Champion in 2012. She averaged 7.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals over nine seasons in Indiana, two in Phoenix, two in Connecticut and one with Seattle.

“I’m so excited to be rejoining the Connecticut Sun family as an assistant under Steph,” said January said in a release. “It feels like a homecoming since I was fortunate enough to have played for Steph, the Sun organization, and in front of the amazing Sun fans. I look forward to the opportunity to help this franchise add a championship to its winning legacy with this team and staff!”

January is widely heralded for her defensive abilities, as she was named an All-WNBA Defensive Team member seven times throughout her career. She also enters into the WNBA coaching ranks with a plethora of playoff experience, appearing in postseason contests 13 out of 14 seasons in the league. In her final season, January provided a crucial veteran presence off the bench, helping the Storm reach their fifth WNBA Semifinals, while also moving to fifth all-time in games played (68) and sixth all-time in assists (242) in WNBA postseason history.

As a member of the Sun from 2020-2021, January finished with a 36-18 record, starting in all but three regular season contests. During her final season in Connecticut, she averaged 7.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. January also helped propel the Sun to a No. 1 seed in the 2021 WNBA playoffs, after the team finished the regular season on a franchise record 14-game win streak.

January has previously held an assistant coach position at her alma mater, Arizona State University. January returned to Arizona State’s sideline in April of 2017, serving as an assistant coach for one season. With January’s assistance, Arizona State finished with a 22-13 overall record and boasted a No. 7 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

