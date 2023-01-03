How much more rain is coming to Sacramento and when will it stop? Here’s what we know

Rain has drenched the Sacramento region for nearly a week — the most recent storm causing widespread flooding and power outages, and at least two deaths — and it’s nowhere near over.

The Sacramento region isn’t expected to dry up, said meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker with the National Weather Service, until at least the middle of next week. Until then, two large weather storms are forecast to hit the already saturated area with heavy rains and high winds.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday night, up to 3 inches of rain is predicted to fall with wind gusts as high as 55 mph . The National Weather Service predicts difficult driving conditions, accompanied with another round of widespread power outages and fallen trees.

Friday could be dry, Valle-Shoemaker said, before another “high impact” storm moves into the area over the weekend.

Between late Saturday and Monday, up to an additional 4 inches of rain will drop in Sacramento. The “details remain uncertain,” Valle-Shoemaker said, so stay up-to-date with the latest forecast and sign up for Sacramento County’s emergency alert notifications .

Sacramento Weather forecast

Here’s a look at Sacramento’s forecast , as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s what you need to know leading into a weekend of heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms. For up-to-date forecasts , check weather.gov:

Tuesday | High near 53 degrees

Mostly cloudy with wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday night | Low near 42 degrees

Mostly cloudy with light wind.

Wednesday | High near 57 degrees

A 100% chance of showers with winds up to 45 mph. up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night | Low of 51 degrees

A 100% chance of showers coupled with possible thunderstorms and winds up to 50 mph.

Thursday | High near 57 degrees

A 100% chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and winds up to 30 mph.

Thursday night | Low of 45 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

Friday | High near 56 degrees

Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday night | Low of 45 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday | High near 54 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday night | Low of 47 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

Sunday | High near 54 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

Sunday night | Low of 49 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

Monday | High near 56 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

