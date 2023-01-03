ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How much more rain is coming to Sacramento and when will it stop? Here’s what we know

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Rain has drenched the Sacramento region for nearly a week — the most recent storm causing widespread flooding and power outages, and at least two deaths — and it’s nowhere near over.

The Sacramento region isn’t expected to dry up, said meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker with the National Weather Service, until at least the middle of next week. Until then, two large weather storms are forecast to hit the already saturated area with heavy rains and high winds.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday night, up to 3 inches of rain is predicted to fall with wind gusts as high as 55 mph . The National Weather Service predicts difficult driving conditions, accompanied with another round of widespread power outages and fallen trees.

Friday could be dry, Valle-Shoemaker said, before another “high impact” storm moves into the area over the weekend.

Between late Saturday and Monday, up to an additional 4 inches of rain will drop in Sacramento. The “details remain uncertain,” Valle-Shoemaker said, so stay up-to-date with the latest forecast and sign up for Sacramento County’s emergency alert notifications .

Sacramento Weather forecast

Here’s a look at Sacramento’s forecast , as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s what you need to know leading into a weekend of heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms. For up-to-date forecasts , check weather.gov:

Tuesday | High near 53 degrees

Mostly cloudy with wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday night | Low near 42 degrees

Mostly cloudy with light wind.

Wednesday | High near 57 degrees

A 100% chance of showers with winds up to 45 mph. up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night | Low of 51 degrees

A 100% chance of showers coupled with possible thunderstorms and winds up to 50 mph.

Thursday | High near 57 degrees

A 100% chance of showers with possible thunderstorms and winds up to 30 mph.

Thursday night | Low of 45 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers.

Friday | High near 56 degrees

Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday night | Low of 45 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday | High near 54 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturday night | Low of 47 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

Sunday | High near 54 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

Sunday night | Low of 49 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

Monday | High near 56 degrees

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

CBS Sacramento

Hurricane hunters fly into storms headed to Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO — While you hunker down and do everything you can to dodge the storm, a team of hurricane hunters heads right into it."We basically drop the instruments into these storms from a high altitude, which is trying to catch as much of the atmosphere as we possibly can," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert.CBS Sacramento caught up with Lt. Col. Rickert over the phone between missions out of Mather Airport. He's a flight meteorologist with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron — better known as the Hurricane Hunters — now gathering data on atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean before the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parade of atmospheric rivers continues into next week; here's what to expect

Although the most powerful part of this storm has moved on, there's more extreme weather on the way. A series of atmospheric rivers is aimed at Northern California that will bring more snow, rain, and strong winds next week. Here's what you can expect to see day-by-day, through next Tuesday:Thursday: Intermittent showers with possible thunderstorms. We'll have breezy winds that will subside during the day. There will be moderate-to-heavy snowfall for Sierra.Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers.Saturday: Light rain showers early in the day and heavy rainfall late Saturday night into Sunday morning.Sunday: Heavy rainfall early, with thunderstorms possible. The threat of showers will wane during the day. Heavy Sierra snowfall.Monday: Heavy rain during the day with strong winds. Heavy Sierra snowfall.Tuesday: Heavy rain early with breezy conditions. Heavy snowfall for Sierra.Early Storm Estimates: (Through Wednesday morning)Rain: Foothills: 5-11"Sierra: 7-10"Valley: 2-4"Snow: Blue Canyon: 35-40"Truckee & South Lake Tahoe: 45 - 50"Kirkwood: 70-75"Sacramento's risk of flooding is the greatest of any major city in the country, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
ROSEVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is my tree at risk of falling? Use these tips as Northern California storm continues

Fallen trees are one of several fatal results Northern California’s winter rain storms have left behind. As California braces for more wind, rain and snow, The Bee consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist, a family-owned tree company, on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take right now to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

