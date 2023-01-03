ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

‘I just want justice’: Lakeland residents hold town hall after officer seen on video punching man

By Jack Royer
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6Old_0k2EfLwe00

LAKELAND, Fla, (WFLA) — Community members held a town hall discussion Monday to discuss experiences with police after an officer was seen on video punching a man during a traffic stop.

The video was obtained by 8 On Your Side after the traffic stop on Dec. 19. According to an affidavit, police pulled over Antwan Glover for not wearing a seatbelt. Police say they smelled marijuana in the car. Officers claim Glover resisted arrested and placed an officer in a chokehold.

In the video, Glover is seen being punched repeatedly by an officer after he is already on the ground.

“I should have to be fearful in my community,” Glover told 8 On Your Side after Monday’s meeting, where he shared his experience with attendees.

“Those that are serving and doing the right thing, we appreciate you. But those that are not, we’re gonna make sure you’re held accountable,” said event organizer Clayton Cowart with the Poor and Minority Justice Association.

Requests for comment made to Lakeland police on Monday were not immediately returned, but 8 On Your Side expects to learn more Tuesday when the department says their administrative offices will reopen after the holiday break. The department said previously that they do not comment on internal investigations, but noted that any ‘protective’ action taken by an officer is investigated.

Cowart plans to host more community town halls to discuss relations with police in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 12

Peter Wilks
3d ago

If one is being placed under arrest for a violation, one should be cooperative and not combative. The police are there to uphold law and order. If you put an officer in a choke hold then you deserve what you get. I am sick and tired of these losers complaining about police brutality when all they had to do was comply with an officer's orders. I don't want to hear it. If you don't want to get arrested, stop breaking the law!

Reply
3
randy love
4d ago

yeah I was sighted by a witness that said she seen me hit my wife .it took 3 cops to check this out .they seen my wife was not hurt but, still proceeded with my arrest they all called me a lier. I was in 3 hand cuffs.they never seen this happen and they all relied heavily on a witness whom they never produced .they seen my right hand my knuckles were roughed up I punched my blind in the drivers side it had a mirror 🪞 I told them this they never checked this out ,remember my wife didn't have any lumps bumps abortions or contusions no black and blue marks nothing .I was arrested tossed in a small car with 3 handcuffs on my and they wanted me to sit up as I couldn't fit the car 🚗🚨 I was at a prison 3 days before I got sent to a cell I never did anything to them or my wife yes they need to do something about them

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police searching for Lake Wales man who shot at couple in car

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales say they are searching for a man who shot a car on New Year's Eve that contained a couple inside. The couple, who were in the area to visit some friends, stopped at a Citgo gas station on North Scenic Highway and when they drove out of the parking lot, a car pulled up next to them, the Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL
tampabeacon.com

13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address. At 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting...
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Police Officer Resigns Following Arrest by HCSO

Off-duty officer allegedly crashed squad car while driving while intoxicated. Officer Gregory Nelsen, a Plant City police officer was placed on administrative leave after being involved in an off-duty crash while he was allegedly intoxicated. The single vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 24 at Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road in Riverview. Nelson, while on his way to an extra duty job and the sole occupant in his assigned Plant City Police Department vehicle, veered off the road into a ditch. He was uninjured in the crash.
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

130K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy