Kossuth County Man Charged Following Alleged Assault of Emergency Personnel
Titonka, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted emergency personnel earlier this week. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Titonka early Tuesday afternoon and transported 23-year-old Tayler McCall to a local hospital. The EMS...
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge
Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
Loni Luft, 73, of Rolfe
Funeral services for 73-year-old Loni Luft of Rolfe will be Tuesday, January 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemtery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger
Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
Stanley Thomsen, 92, of Everly
Funeral services for 92-year-old Stanley Thomsen of Everly will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everly with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Everly is in charge of the arrangements.
Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
Basketball Highlights 1/6/23
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Radio Group had a full slate of Basketball Thursday night. On News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD the Spencer Tigers boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to open Lakes Conference play at Spirit Lake. In the Spencer Girls 56-44...
