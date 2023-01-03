ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lynn Evans Look Forward To First Term in Iowa Senate

Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Lynn Evans starts his first term as a lawmaker Monday. The Republican will represent Osceola, O’Brien, Buena Vista and portions of Clay and Cherokee Counties in the state senate. Evans tells KICD News he was appointed to all of the committees he requested.
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Loni Luft, 73, of Rolfe

Funeral services for 73-year-old Loni Luft of Rolfe will be Tuesday, January 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemtery. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the...
ROLFE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger

Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Stanley Thomsen, 92, of Everly

Funeral services for 92-year-old Stanley Thomsen of Everly will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Everly with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Everly is in charge of the arrangements.
EVERLY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
OKOBOJI, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Basketball Highlights 1/6/23

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Radio Group had a full slate of Basketball Thursday night. On News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD the Spencer Tigers boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to open Lakes Conference play at Spirit Lake. In the Spencer Girls 56-44...
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy