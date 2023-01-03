ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline

The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
CBS Philly

Philly high school sophomore has his own sweatshirt line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Instead of me going to buy Gucci and all that stuff, I'd rather just wear my own stuff," Anthony Caple says.Rocking his own sweatshirt collection called 5 Star, Caple, a high school sophomore, has always had a passion for business. "I always wanted to start my own clothing line," Caple said, showing off a black sweatshirt with five stars on the back. "This was one of my first," he said.What started as just a thought on paper is now a full-blown business. It all started here inside Whitley Kels' business class at Mercy Career and Technical High School.Kels...
