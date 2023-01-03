Read full article on original website
Related
AgTech Leader ProducePay Appoints Global Corporate Veteran Patrick McCullough as New Chief Executive Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Following a breakout year of accelerated growth and commercial milestones, ProducePay, the marketplace transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, today announced the appointment of Patrick McCullough as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer—succeeding Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck who has served as CEO since founding the company in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005287/en/ Patrick McCullough is new CEO of ProducePay (Photo: Business Wire)
UBILITE Hires Peter Gammel as its New CEO
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- UBILITE announced today that Peter L. Gammel has joined the company as its new CEO. Mr. Gammel most recently held the position of vice president and CTO of the Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit at GlobalFoundries. Previously, he was the CTO of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and also served as CTO and vice president of engineering at SiGe Semiconductor before its acquisition by Skyworks. Prior to SiGe Semiconductor, he was vice president of engineering at Renaissance Wireless and CTO at Advance Nanotech and for Agere Systems’ Analog Products Business. He was also a distinguished member of technical staff at Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005882/en/ Peter Gammel (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
How 2 freight agents found success with asset-based brokerage
Each person is likely to answer differently, but according to Anita Baker, who draws on her 38 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry, it comes down to four characteristics:. Solid knowledge of the trucking industry. A good degree of professionalism. An eagerness to succeed. The desire to...
Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?
Ellison joined the Alameda team as a trader in 2018 and became its co-CEO in 2021. She now faces seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
beckersdental.com
3 dental leadership moves
A DSO that named its chief dental officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Dec. 28:. 1. Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. 2. Former Microsoft director Stephen Fong joined dental software company Planet DDS as CFO.
Thomas Pike to Join Labcorp as President and Chief Executive Officer of Its Drug Development Clinical Development Business Unit
BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Thomas (Tom) Pike will join Labcorp as president and chief executive officer of its Drug Development Clinical Development business unit on Jan. 9, 2023. Until the planned spin-off of the Clinical Development business, which is expected to occur in mid-2023, Mr. Pike will report to Labcorp’s chairman and CEO Adam Schechter. At the time of the spin-off, Mr. Pike will serve as the chief executive officer and chairman of the Board of the independent, publicly listed company. In the coming months, Labcorp will announce the Board of Directors of the new company, including its lead independent director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005944/en/ Photo courtesy of Labcorp
abovethelaw.com
A Business Of Law Check-Up For Midsize Firms
Today’s marketplace requires law firm leaders to take a closer look at the future viability of their business. Hear from legal industry experts as they share their insights in this in-depth discussion brought to you by our friends at SurePoint. This on-demand webinar covers:. Client service: understanding what clients...
Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Expert Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Built Technologies, the fastest growing construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., today announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the services on its platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005660/en/ Payment industry veteran Bora Chung named as advisor to Built Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
Lincoln Financial Group Names Rodney Kuntz Vice President, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development
RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Rodney Kuntz has been named vice president, Group Benefits Small Business Sales and Channel Development. In this role, Kuntz will serve as strategy lead, partnering with benefits consultants and brokers to distribute Lincoln’s industry-leading group insurance products and services to small-business owners and their employees. He will report to Carl Jones, senior vice president, head of Group Benefits Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005888/en/ Rodney Kuntz, VP, Small Business Sales and Channel Development, Lincoln Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Bentley Systems Announces Promotion of Brock Ballard to Chief Revenue Officer and Eric Boyer Joining as Investor Relations Officer
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that Brock Ballard, previously vice president and regional executive, Americas, has been promoted to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, and that Eric Boyer has joined as Investor Relations Officer. Ballard succeeds newly retired Gus Bergsma who joined with Bentley Systems’ acquisition of RAM International in 2005. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005259/en/ Brock Ballard, Chief Revenue Officer, Bentley Systems. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
monitordaily.com
CHG-MERIDIAN Appoints Welzer Chief Sales Officer
CHG-MERIDIAN appointed Daniel Welzer to its board of management in the role of chief sales officer on Jan. 1. Welzer succeeded Frank Kottmann, who stepped down after 10 years of service. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Frank Kottmann, who has played a crucial part in driving...
Electronic Trading Platform Octaura Appoints Vitaliy Kozak as Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Octaura, the industry-led electronic trading, data and analytics solution for syndicated loans and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), today announced the bolstering of its C-suite with the appointment of industry veteran Vitaliy Kozak as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. The addition of Mr. Kozak to Octaura’s leadership team is a pivotal advancement for the company’s growth efforts that are tied to the launch of its trading venues following its formation in June. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005053/en/ Vitaliy Kozak, Chief Product Officer of Octaura (Photo: Business Wire)
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005807/en/ Chris Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America (Photo: Business Wire)
Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005257/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
A PE firm that's built its brand on high-profile sports deals is broadening its scope
Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital is a major player in sports and entertainment dealmaking, but now it has its eyes set on financial services.
Kris Srinivasan Joins RestorixHealth as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development
METAIRIE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- RestorixHealth, the nation’s leading wound care solutions company, is pleased to announce Kris Srinivasan, MD, MBA, as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005190/en/ Kris Srinivasan, MD, MBA, joins RestorixHealth as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
Comments / 0