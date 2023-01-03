Read full article on original website
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Delegate files bill to limit length of trains, improve safety in Va.
A new bill was filed in the Virginia General Assembly to potentially improve safety conditions for railroad workers and citizens in Hampton Roads.
Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant
Anthony Oden is very thankful to be alive. He is living with a new kidney - and is in improved health. But one year ago neither of those things looked like they were in his future as he sat trapped along with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Now is the time to target the ‘Fish of a Lifetime’ in Virginia
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — The fish of a lifetime. We all dream about it. Very few of us ever get the chance to experience it. If you ever wanted to catch the striped bass of a lifetime, now is the time to do it, and Virginia’s portion of the lower Chesapeake Bay is the […]
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
Virginia man arrested after diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Wendy’s parking lot
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees
Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.
How well are local schools prepared to handle a Damar Hamlin situation?
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, area high schools are evaluating their safety procedures should a player go down with a similar problem. On-field medical staff performed CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) on Hamlin before he was transported to the […]
