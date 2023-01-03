Slide 1 of 6: Not everyone is cut out to be perennial Nathan's Hot Dog eating champion Joey Chestnut. A British engineer and father of two who ate 124 meat sandwiches in a month for charity says he has been "physically and psychologically" harmed by the stunt. Des Breakey, 36, ate four meat wraps daily as part of a "kebabathon" for charity. He raised £1,000 (about $1,200) and consumed 250,000 calories by the time he bent an elbow for his final sandwich on New Year's Eve. Read on to find out just how the Manchester man's monthlong diet went down.

