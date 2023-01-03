Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
State leaders decline to participate in legislative preview forum
(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association said Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Des Moines, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New...
Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session
Iowans can expect to see their state legislators discuss changes to carbon pipeline laws in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Pat Grassley said in an interview. Iowa’s future carbon pipelines were a divisive topic on the campaign trail in 2022. Three companies are in the process of working to build more than 2,000 miles […] The post Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes
Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws.
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Senate seat announced
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
Missouri Republicans target transgender athletes, curriculum as state Senate shifts right
“We’re committed to fighting against these attacks on marginalized communities in our state,” said state Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat. “But given some of the political realities, I think we have to do our best to make sure that we can limit the damage.”
Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services
Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
Washington Senate Republican leaders detail plans, hopes for 2023 legislative session
(The Center Square) – Two Republican leaders in the Washington State Senate talked with The Center Square about their party’s plans for the 2023 legislative session that starts Monday: Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, leader of the Senate Republican Caucus, and Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, ranking member on the Senate Ways & Means Committee.
Outgoing Rep. Peter Meijer issues parting warning to Republicans
Outgoing Michigan Republican Congressman Peter Meijer warns that by embracing conspiracy theories, the right is giving Democrats a "tangible advantage" with voters.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
MADISON - Republican lawmakers in the state Senate are "close" to supporting the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin for medical use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday. LeMahieu, who until now has opposed the idea, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes legislation to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Grassley Sworn in to Eighth Senate Term: Becomes Dean of the Senate
(Washington D.C.) Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), today took the oath of office to begin his eighth term in the Senate. Grassley will also become the dean of the Senate, or longest-serving member, with the beginning of the 118th Congress, which convenes today for the first time. Grassley will continue to...
With no Speaker, a University of Iowa grad is in control of US House
The first two days of the new Republican-controlled US House of Representatives have been unlike anything the nation has seen in a century.
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
WISH-TV
US Rep. Spartz of Indiana: ‘Stop wasting time’ in balloting for speaker of House
WASHINGTON (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Indiana, on Wednesday afternoon shared her frustration and voted “present” in the fifth and sixth ballots to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives. House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable...
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Sen. Ernst, Rep. Johnson share views on contentious House speaker vote
McCarthy has been negotiating with the 20 Republican hold-outs who are keeping him from getting the speaker's gavel.
Comments / 0