ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

State leaders decline to participate in legislative preview forum

(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association said Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Des Moines, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session

Iowans can expect to see their state legislators discuss changes to carbon pipeline laws in the upcoming legislative session, House Speaker Pat Grassley said in an interview. Iowa’s future carbon pipelines were a divisive topic on the campaign trail in 2022. Three companies are in the process of working to build more than 2,000 miles […] The post Iowa House speaker: Expect carbon pipeline debates in 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes

Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Hy-Vee reviewing its Iowa bottle redemption services

Hy-Vee is reminding customers that Iowa law requires bottles and cans that are returned for redemptions be empty. Law breakers could be refused redemption center services. Between the lines: Hy-Vee, the state's largest grocery chain, is evaluating how it provides redemption services, spokesperson Tina Potthoff told Axios Friday. A new...
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says

MADISON - Republican lawmakers in the state Senate are "close" to supporting the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin for medical use, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Thursday. LeMahieu, who until now has opposed the idea, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he believes legislation to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy