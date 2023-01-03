Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) has charged a woman with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure after an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.”

A release from the GCSD states that Myranda Stevens, 42, of Greeneville, was a volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth Football Association from August-September 2022. Police report she was the coach of a team consisting of players between the ages of 13 and 15.

“During this time, Stevens developed an intimate relationship with one of the players,” the release states.

Stevens was arrested and on the statutory rape charges and placed on a $180,000 bond. She is set to appear back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after the case was continued by Greene County Sessions Court.

Jennifer Mincey, the president of the football association, issued a statement to News Channel 11 regarding the charges against Stevens.

We have become aware of the current situation involving the former coach Myranda Stevens. Due to verbal altercations with league officials, Myranda was released from our organization prior to any allegations. Our league requires background checks on any adult who volunteers before they are allowed to be near our team players. We are in full cooperation with the local authorities. We never have nor will condone this behavior and are as shocked and appalled as the community. We would like the community to know that the safety and wellbeing of our league players is and has always been our upmost priority. Jennifer Mincey, President of Greeneville/Greene County Youth Football Association

