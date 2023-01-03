ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday.

Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%.

More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes fewer than Sen. Bob Casey received in his successful 2018 re-election bid.

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

Pennsylvania Senate Pro Temp Kim Ward will serve as acting lieutenant governor for approximately two weeks until Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis is sworn in on Jan. 17.

Fetterman’s Congressional swearing-in comes nearly eight months after he suffered a stroke while campaigning in the Democratic primary. Fetterman experienced auditory processing issues that required closed captioning for many of his interviews and the abc27 debate, but his doctors have said he’s fit to serve .

Fetterman also received a pacemaker and defibrillator in May after suffering the stroke.

The former mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh, Fetterman graduated from Harvard University with a master’s in Public Policy. He joined AmeriCorps and started a GED program in Braddock.

Fetterman previously ran for Senate in 2016, losing in the primary, and was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. As lieutenant governor, Fetterman served as chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons and pushed to legalize marijuana.

Fetterman received high-profile endorsements during the race, including from Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama and former television host Oprah Winfrey.

Fetterman’s victory gives Pennsylvania two elected Democrat U.S. Senators for just the third time since 1914 with Fetterman joining Sen. Casey .

Pennsylvania briefly had two Democrat U.S. Senators when incumbent Arlen Specter switched parties in 2009.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

