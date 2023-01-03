ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 WMMQ

Fun Facts About Michigan!

Michigan is an amazing state. Here are some facts that you and I are already aware of. Michigan weather can change at any moment. Within a week and a half time frame we went from Winter Storm Elliott to balmy, mid March weather with hi's expected to be well above average the next ten days. Check out the forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Wait, People Actually Believe There are Whales in Lake Michigan?

I cannot believe this is real. I was listening to NPR late last week (I think this was Thursday, December 29). I wish I could find the exact segment I was listening to but, there was a man talking about the conservation of Michigan's lakes. Obviously, that's a very important subject. However, my attention was quickly diverted when he mentioned that, on numerous occasions, tourists would visit Lake Michigan and ask where they could participate in whale watching.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car

I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

What Is Michigan’s Most Underrated Travel Destination?

CNN Travel published their list of underrated destinations for this year, and one Michigan destination popped up on the list, can you guess what it is?. Lake Superior Is Michigan's Most Underrated Destination. The biggest of the Great Lakes has a huge footprint, encompassing three states and a Canadian province,...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Weather, Make Up Your Mind!

Michigan weather has always been one of those things that can change in a moment. The classic response to how weather is, is "wait for a minute and it will change". There's truth to that statement in our beautiful state. Two weeks ago we were getting ready for Winter Storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Lake Superior State Wants You to Stop Saying This in 2023

If the powers that be at Lake Superior State University have their way you will never utter these words and phrases again. For the 47th year the Saute Saint Marie, Michigan university has released its infamous annual Banished Words List in hopes the world starts 2023 with some fresh vocabulary. The university, which puts out the list each year in good fun, noted that over 1,500-plus nominations of words and terms were received for banishment "for misuse, overuse, and uselessness".
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show

Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy