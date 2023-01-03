Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin improving after collapsing, going into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
What To Know About Damar Hamlin's Critical Status After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition after cardiac arrest during Monday night's football game. Here's what to know.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
ABC News
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse puts spotlight on cardiac arrest in young people
The collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night's NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals with millions watching at home is bringing cardiac arrest, even among young professional athletes, into a larger focus. Hamlin, 24, "suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit" in the on-field episode, the...
France 24
NFL player in ‘critical condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest during game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's National Football League (NFL) game against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter but then fell on his back. The...
Utah Bills fans sending love to Buffalo after player suffers cardiac arrest
Watching the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field Monday night was terrifying for the Salt Lake City Bills Backers, a local fan group.
Damar Hamlin shows ‘signs of improvement’ while still in ICU in critical condition, Bills say, after mid-game cardiac arrest
Cincinnati CNN — After suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in intensive care, with “signs of improvement” noted over the past day, his team tweeted Wednesday afternoon, while uneasy supporters across the nation awaited word of his fate.
newsnationnow.com
Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU
(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham Entire Week 18 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are a franchise on the brink of significant change this off-season, and with change on the horizon, Jarrett Stidham gave his update.
americanmilitarynews.com
When football stops: Bengals fans describe a night of confusion and fear after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
By 10:20 p.m. Monday, the only people remaining in Paycor Stadium were various team staffers, security personnel and media members. Everyone else had somberly marched toward the exits. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after making a seemingly routine tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, suffered cardiac arrest near midfield. He...
Here are the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions' best players
One of the deepest pools of talent in Bass Pro Tournament of Champions history will make its way to Great Southern Bank Arena starting Jan. 12. The three-day event features six five-star prospects and the son of a future basketball hall-of-famer who appears destined for a power-five program. Here is a look at...
Comments / 0