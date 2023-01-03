Read full article on original website
Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases. If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or […]
kfgo.com
Man in jail after armed robbery at Bismarck bank
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A man who was convicted of an armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store in 2018 is in jail in Bismarck after an armed robbery there Friday afternoon. According to Bismarck Police, Victor Velazquez, 29, is accused of robbing the Wells Fargo bank at 1050 E. Interstate Boulevard.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9 P.M.: Police have made an arrest in an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue. Officers said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities took 30-year-old Victor Antony Velazquez into custody...
Bismarck Police catches suspect involved in bank robbery
UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
kfgo.com
Family dog safe, homeowner displaced after house fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Quick action from a neighbor saved a family dog after fire severely damaged a house Friday afternoon. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, around 2 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Ontario Lane in the north part of the city by a neighbor who saw the fire.
KFYR-TV
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
KNOX News Radio
Man sentenced to 10 years for ND reservation death
A federal judge in Bismarck has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Edward Finley Junior was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on a count of voluntary manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
kfgo.com
2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
KFYR-TV
Records: Ward County corrections officer knocked unconscious in incident with inmate
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County Jail corrections officer suffered a head injury and momentarily lost consciousness in a confrontation with an inmate, according to court records. State prosecutors charged 28-year-old Robert L. Christianson with B-felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement. In a criminal affidavit filed...
wdayradionow.com
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site
(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
Bismarck Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
The crew pulled hose lines to the front door and the side of the house and started spraying water onto the fire. The fire crew had to force the front door open to get into the house.
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
Will the city step up and take care of any wrongdoing?
KFYR-TV
Sentencing hearing in Bismarck murder-arson case delayed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck woman involved in her husband’s murder won’t learn her fate just yet. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed. Law enforcement found the body of Chad Entzel shot twice and burned in a Bismarck home in 2019. In a...
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
Ninth Street/Arbor Avenue traffic signals going down in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, the City of Bismarck’s engineering department will be taking the traffic signals on the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue out of service. At approximately 10:00 a.m. on January 5, city crews will be placing covers over the traffic signals at the intersection and installing stop signs on […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
KFYR-TV
Local animal shelters at max capacity
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the holiday season has come and gone, pets that were given as gifts remain. Local animal shelters and Bismarck Animal Control urge people looking to adopt to make sure they are ready to commit, and here’s why. Savannah Haugen was at work coming back...
