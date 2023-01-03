ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

A Lakewood EMS Crew Was In The Right Place At The Right Time

Lakewood EMS members Matthew Perez and Michael Colwell happened to be in the right place at the right time to save a one-year-old’s life in Lakewood. On Saturday afternoon, at approximately 5:05 PM, the pair was driving down New Hampshire Avenue when someone in a vehicle in front of them flagged them down, screaming that their child was choking inside the vehicle.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Attention Parents

Hi. There is an issue that I noticed and would like to address. I drive around Lakewood a lot and I notice there are always boys hitchhiking for a ride on the side of the road. Especially at nighttime, it is very scary as a driver when boys are standing...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Relief For Contractors: Governor Murphy Signs Bill to Speed Up Construction Permitting Process

Governor Phil Murphy today signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract with private on-site inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete the inspection within three days of the requested date. The bill brings New Jersey in line with several other states where private sector inspections supplement government inspections. The ultimate approval and sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Hey Amazon, What’s Up With This? [VIDEO]

Lakewood residents tell TLS they found multiple large containers on their block containing all their packages, some ruined from the rain. Residents say it appears the driver was lazy to drop the packages off at each address, so instead left it in these containers for residents to collect themselves. TLS...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy