ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Local library opens applications for teen leadership program

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQ935_0k2EdWTp00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Washington-Centerville Public Library is inviting high school students to apply for a new teen leadership program.

The Radiate program will educate a small group of teens about important topics that they or their peers may experience and how to deal with those experiences using professionally recommended skills and resources, according to a release.

The goal of the five-session program is to train teens to observe and assess unhealthy behaviors in their peers and intervene in a safe and responsible way, directing them to professional help to continue support if needed, the release states.

Increasing accessibility: PHDMC launches new website

Meetings will focus on leadership skills, domestic violence, upstander training, addiction and mental health.

Applications are due January 16. Sessions will begin on January 26 at Centerville Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Road.

To apply for the Radiate program or to learn more information, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work for the state’s Medicaid office. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s also legally blind […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio rejected 759 license plates in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio rejected over 700 custom license plates applications in 2022 for offensive, sexual and occasionally humorous messages that car owners wanted. NBC4 received an internal list of the custom license plate requests from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles via a public records request. The state also launched a redesign of […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohioans in the US Capitol riot: Where are they now?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While Friday marked two years since a mob breached the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has had its hands full going into 2023 as it has cases waiting from Ohio and around the country. Federal investigators have charged at least 54 Ohioans in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

The 34-page act would legalize the possession, purchase, and sale of marijuana by Ohioans ages 21 and older, while implementing a 10% tax on the sale of all cannabis products. If enacted, Ohio would join 21 other states to allow the drug’s recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Mysterious murder of Connecticut mother Connie Dabate on ‘Dateline’

(NBC) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” after an apparent brazen home invasion during the holiday season in a quiet Connecticut community leaves Connie Dabate dead, investigators discover a silent witness that cracks the case wide open. Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report: PEGGY: “I came to the sink. And I look over and I’m […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WDTN

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy