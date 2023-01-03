MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Boys basketball team will have a game on Jan. 6 against Declo at home at 4:30 p.m. They will have a game on Jan. 5 at Mackey for the Junior Varsity and C teams. They will play at 5:30 p.m. and the bus will leave the high school at 2:45 p.m. Their last game of the week will be Jan. 10 at home with American Falls high school at 4:30 p.m.

