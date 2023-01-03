Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
Rain expected to start the week
Pack a rain jacket and potentially some boots, because rain is on its way to Southwest Idaho, and it'll reach the Gem State Sunday. While there's likely to be a few small scattered showers Saturday, Sunday is where we see the first significant rainfall. Looking at the radar, rain will...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Mud Lake Community Church sends off local pastor
MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson Boys basketball team will have a game on Jan. 6 against Declo at home at 4:30 p.m. They will have a game on Jan. 5 at Mackey for the Junior Varsity and C teams. They will play at 5:30 p.m. and the bus will leave the high school at 2:45 p.m. Their last game of the week will be Jan. 10 at home with American Falls high school at 4:30 p.m.
The Idaho Lottery's million-dollar raffle drawing
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The drawing for the $1,000,000 raffle was tonight. If you missed the drawing here are the numbers for the million-dollar ticket. They are 180289. If those weren't your numbers don't worry you could still be one of two that won $10,000. those numbers are 044635 and 132683.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found...
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
BOISE — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students was extradited to Idaho Wednesday and scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger's arrival in the state also means sealed documents that...
Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that his office has moved to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady, according to a recent release from the Office of the Attorney General. Brady was arrested in 2020 for taking her children to a closed playground and...
