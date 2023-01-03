ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executive Director

Bronx Children’s Museum is looking for a visionary and entrepreneurial leader to be its new Executive Director (ED). The Executive Director will be a compelling and charismatic individual whose love of the arts, culture and the Bronx community energizes the Museum’s stakeholders around its institutional values and mission. The successful ED will have the ability to communicate a genuine passion and joy for children and their process to think, play and create both inside and outside the walls of the Museum space.
Maintainer

PS1 was born out of New York’s alternative space movement in the 1970s, transforming an abandoned nineteenth century schoolhouse in Long Island City, Queens, into a space for artists and their collaborators to generate ideas and present work. Located in what was once an industrial enclave, the institution has...
Field Service Technician – NYC

Career Opportunity: Field Service Technician with Verdin in New York, NY. Do you excel at trouble shooting and fixing equipment? Do you thrive on developing strong customer relationships and repeat business? If yes, we have an opportunity for you!. For more than 175 years, The Verdin Company in Cincinnati, Ohio...
