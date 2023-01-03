Read full article on original website
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle
On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
fox4news.com
Dallas man who allegedly sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram charged
DALLAS - A Dallas man who sold equipment that makes semiautomatic pistols fully automatic is facing multiple charges. 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on Dec. 28. Investigators say Ashley sold 'Glock switches' on Instagram. Glock switches can be installed onto...
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
dallasexpress.com
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at North Dallas Apartment Complex: Police
Dallas Police spent the day Friday searching for killers who murdered three people and wounded two more at a far North Dallas apartment complex. The Dallas Police Department said officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a rear parking lot in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, west of the Central Expressway.
Alleged Dallas Glock switch dealer charged with firearm crimes
DALLAS — A Dallas man alleged to have dealt Glock switches through Instagram has been indicted on two counts of unregistered firearm possession, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas announced. The suspect, 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, was indicted on Dec. 28. Switches are devices which...
1 arrested after assaulting, robbing an elderly woman then leading police on chase
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after assaulting and robbing an elderly woman. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard in Fort Worth. Police say an elderly woman had been violently assaulted and her vehicle was stolen. At about 8 p.m., police say a patrol unit saw the stolen vehicle heading westbound on West 7th Street near Summit Avenue. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect quickly accelerated while traveling westbound on Camp Bowie. The officer then pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle struck two separate uninvolved vehicles. Both vehicles had damage but were drivable and the passengers were uninjured. The suspect in the stolen vehicle fled the scene.About seven minutes later, the suspect in the stolen vehicle turned onto Pentecost Street and spun out, ultimately stopping. Officers blocked the vehicle and were able to take the driver and passenger into custody without incident.The driver was arrested without incident evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. The passenger was detained while the investigation continues. Additional charges are pending for both suspects.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.When police arrived, they found the injured man. The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery. The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CARMAN, BRETT LANE; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: MIDLOTHIAN TX; OCCUPATION: MORTGAGE...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
advocatemag.com
Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting
Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police
According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies in Police Custody
The Dallas Police Department opened up an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death while in police custody, according to The Dallas Morning News. The man — whose name had not been released at the time of publication — reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died around 11:19 p.m.
