ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement received a credible threat of a possible gun on the campus of Minico High School on Thursday at 3 p.m. When they arrived, they entered the building and placed the school on immediate lockdown. Authorities eventually located the student in question and found...
kmvt

Early morning fire displaces Wendell family

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family in Wendell was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home. Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews from Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman responded to a blaze at the mobile home unit. At this time it is believed the fire started inside the 70 foot...
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Redhawk Gastropub

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Last June Redhawk Gastropub had their grand opening event after a 17-month renovation of their restaurant. Restaurant manager Rocky Allen says their location makes them unique. “We’re right on the canyon rim, so you get the great view of the bridge and the canyon and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

How prepared are area high schools for a sudden sports injury?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati Monday night, is off a breathing tube and even FaceTiming his teammates. It’s great news after such a horrifying incident, and he’s alive partly due to athletic trainers who...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Bylund, Merrill

RUPERT—Merrill Creed Bylund, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. He was born Dec. 5, 1941, THE son of Henry Creed and Ila Faye Law Bylund in Payson, Utah. He married Cecil Bybee from...
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Heath Clark puts on a show at his annual country gala

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday night at 360 Main Event Center in Twin Falls marked the annual New Years Eve Country Gala with Heath Clark. There you can find an open bar and a prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts. The night consisted of a...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy