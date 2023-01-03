Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement received a credible threat of a possible gun on the campus of Minico High School on Thursday at 3 p.m. When they arrived, they entered the building and placed the school on immediate lockdown. Authorities eventually located the student in question and found...
kmvt
Early morning fire displaces Wendell family
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family in Wendell was displaced Wednesday morning after a fire destroyed their home. Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews from Gooding, Wendell, and Hagerman responded to a blaze at the mobile home unit. At this time it is believed the fire started inside the 70 foot...
kmvt
RSV cases are down, but influenza remains high
KMVT News at 6 (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version. There are no injuries and there is no remaining threat.
Post Register
Minidoka prosecutor turns animal cruelty allegations over to law enforcement
RUPERT — The county prosecutor’s office has turned over a request to law enforcement for an investigation into “dead and dying calves” reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year. The animal-rights organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Minidoka County Prosecutor...
kmvt
Behind the Business: Redhawk Gastropub
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Last June Redhawk Gastropub had their grand opening event after a 17-month renovation of their restaurant. Restaurant manager Rocky Allen says their location makes them unique. “We’re right on the canyon rim, so you get the great view of the bridge and the canyon and...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular pizza chain Papa Johns held a grand opening celebration for its newest Idaho location in Twin Falls.
kmvt
How prepared are area high schools for a sudden sports injury?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati Monday night, is off a breathing tube and even FaceTiming his teammates. It’s great news after such a horrifying incident, and he’s alive partly due to athletic trainers who...
kmvt
Bylund, Merrill
RUPERT—Merrill Creed Bylund, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. He was born Dec. 5, 1941, THE son of Henry Creed and Ila Faye Law Bylund in Payson, Utah. He married Cecil Bybee from...
kmvt
Heath Clark puts on a show at his annual country gala
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday night at 360 Main Event Center in Twin Falls marked the annual New Years Eve Country Gala with Heath Clark. There you can find an open bar and a prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts. The night consisted of a...
kmvt
Thursday’s prep sports scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following scores of prep sporting events were sent to KMVT.
kmvt
Twin Falls beats crosstown rival Canyon Ridge comfortably, Friday’s basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls got out to an early lead and kept it in Friday night’s win over Canyon Ridge. Both Riverhawk and Bruin fans packed the Twin Falls High School gym for the matchup. OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES. Valley 55, Gooding 37. GIRLS BASKETBALL...
Comments / 0