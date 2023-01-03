ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

WTOP

Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Crooked rim redux: Another Nuggets delay due to bent rim

DENVER (AP) — For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed because of a crooked rim. Officials stopped play with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter on Friday night with the Nuggets leading Cleveland 96-82 when Cavaliers players noticed the same rim that caused a 35-minute delay on Sunday night was bent again.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Thunder complete series sweep of Beal-less Wizards, 127-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a regular-season sweep of the Washington Wizards with a 127-110 win on Friday night. Josh Giddey added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds for Oklahoma City, which shot 51% from the field, including...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTOP

Padres sign Engel, Honeywell to 1-year contracts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday. The 31-year-old Engel played in 119 games last season for the Chicago White Sox, making 60 starts. He hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel played all three outfield positions, with the bulk of his appearances coming in center field and right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WTOP

LaVine hits 11 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls’ win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11. LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse

The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH

