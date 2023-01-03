Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
India vs Australia: Predicted lineups for 2023 Test cricket series
Australia will look to continue their strong form in the Test arena in February, with a four-game series scheduled away from home against India. After making light work of West Indies and South Africa, the top-ranked Test side will face a much tougher task when they head overseas and look to win their first series in India since 2004.
Sporting News
Australia rip through South Africa on Day 4 in Sydney
Australia have given themselves a chance of claiming a series whitewash after ripping through South Africa's top order on Day 4 of the Sydney Test. Pat Cummins (3/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/29) starred with the ball as the Proteas' finished at 6/149 by stumps. The day began in disappointing fashion...
Sporting News
Melbourne Victory's season goes from bad to worse after Luis Nani injury
Before the start of the 2022/23 A-League Men (ALM) season, Melbourne Victory were tipped by many to challenge for silverware. But their campaign to date has been anything but successful with poor results, a pitch invasion and now a serious injury to their star player leaving their prospects looking bleak.
Comments / 0