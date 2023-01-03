Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through January 7, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending January 7, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Strawberry Crumb Cake Cookie -The crumbly, fruity treat—a buttery strawberry cookie topped with a strawberry vanilla streusel and a sweet milky glaze.

Nilla Bean Cupcake Cookie – A deliciously cakey vanilla bean cookie with creamy vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

Cornbread Cookie – A classic cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a decorative drizzle of honey.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie – A rich peanut butter cookie topped with thick peanut butter mousse and tart raspberry jam.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with a pink-colored, almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.

New flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved.

