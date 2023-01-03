ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

TCU's Demercado gets to wrap up collegiate career at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s Emari Demercado grew up in Inglewood, California, and saw the Hollywood Park property transformed from an old race track to a multi-billion dollar development that includes SoFi Stadium. On Monday night, the running back will play his final college game less than five minutes from where he grew up when the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-1) face No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in the College Football Playoff championship game. “To be able to have my whole childhood here, leave, go to Texas and be able to finish my college career back here, it’s almost like a script,” Demercado said Saturday during media day. Even though SoFi Stadium opened in 2020, Demercado said it still feels brand new to him, and he is like a tourist every time he drives by it. The Horned Frogs visited the stadium on Friday after arriving in Southern California.
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Chiefs run unconventional huddle against Raiders

The Chiefs were on a carousel ride against the Raiders. During the final seconds in the first half Kansas City’s 31-13 win, the Chiefs put on a show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Kansas City did a merry-go-around-esque huddle before sliding into an intricate formation that had Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon under center, who eventually passed the ball to Patrick Mahomes. Despite the theatrics, Mahomes’ eventual touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney was waived off for holding.  The Chiefs receiver shortly scored right after to put the Chiefs up 21-3 against Las Vegas, however.   With the win, the Chiefs locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Dick, Wilson, Adams lead No. 3 Kansas over WVU 76-62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Freshman Gradey Dick scored 16 points, Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas rode a hot start to a 76-62 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) has won eight straight and avoided the nail-biting finishes of its first two conference games. KJ Adams added 14 points, Kevin McCullar finished with 12 and Dajuan Harris 11 for the Jayhawks. Tre Mitchell scored 15 points, Erik Stevenson added 12 and Emmitt Matthews had 11 for West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12), which has lost three straight since making a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 a week ago.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy