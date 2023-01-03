Read full article on original website
Erika
3d ago
Those children didn't ask to come into this world, they deserve more from a parent than that.
Related
WISH-TV
Mom, boyfriend charged with shooting 5 children with Airsoft guns as punishment
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with neglect and abuse after shooting five children with Airsoft guns as punishment, court documents say. The two were each charged with five counts of neglecting a dependent, and five counts of domestic battery with bodily...
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
Shelbyville man sentenced to 43 years for attempting to hire hitmen to kill ex
A Shelbyville man will spend more than 43 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of murder for hire.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
Police: New Castle couple punish 5 kids by shooting them with airsoft guns
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman and her boyfriend were charged with several counts of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent after police investigated claims of the couple shooting five children with airsoft guns as a form of punishment. Police began investigating in December of 2022 after a student at New Castle […]
WTHR
State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69
PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
cbs4indy.com
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
'I just got to shooting' | Man sentenced to 55 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother in 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother. Antonio Lowery was convicted in December 2022 after his two-day murder trial. Lowery was helping his ex-girlfriend move at the Pangea Prairies Apartments when he got upset. Prosecutors say...
Fox 19
Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
10-year-old girl shot on the near west side; police say likely an accidental shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding after a child was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 200 block of Berwick Avenue at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community (southwest of the W. Michigan/N. Tibbs intersection) around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Officers located a 10-year-old girl who had been […]
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
Former Muncie police sergeant to plead guilty to writing false report
Days before his federal trial was set to begin, a former Muncie police sergeant has now decided to plead guilty to writing a false report.
wbiw.com
Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests
ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
