New Castle, IN

Erika
3d ago

Those children didn't ask to come into this world, they deserve more from a parent than that.

WISH-TV

IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the vehicle’s rear window.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 19

Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTHR

Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests

ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

