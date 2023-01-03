Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Police Investigating Homicide; Suspect Found Deceased In Colorado
At approximately 6:52 pm on January 6, 2023, the Sheridan Police Department received a. request for a welfare check at 1511 Mydland Road #138 in Sheridan. The reporting party told police the single family mobile home dwelling had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residents were not successful.
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
Sheridan Media
California Woman Arraigned in District Court in Sheridan on Burglary Charges
An arraignment hearing for 40-year-old Nicole Goodman from Fresno, California was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Goodman, along with co-defendant Mark Anthony of Gillette, were arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office on September 29, 2022, for allegedly breaking into a construction trailer in Sheridan County.
newslj.com
Hightman case headed for trial that could move out of county
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of stealing from a bank account, charging credit cards and deleting a Gmail account of his missing fiancée is headed for a potential 10-day trial that may change locations away from Campbell County. Nathan J. Hightman, 39, appeared in the Campbell County...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Isn’t Just About Steak. Passion For Pottery Led To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Wood-Fired Pizza
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison moved to Gillette from Fallon — a small Montana community of about 200 people — she was in culture shock. Not because Fallon is so much smaller than Gillette, a community of around...
buffalobulletin.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Kinskey Column On Breakdowns In Etiquette
Dave Kinskey (above) represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov. Kinskey has agreed to pen multiple columns for AARP Wyoming to get our Legislative minds working. We thank the Senator.
county17.com
Man charged with threatening to kill woman, kidnapping
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to kill her on New Year’s Day has been set for Jan. 12, Campbell County court records say. Aaron Coklas, 39, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony kidnapping, and...
county17.com
Over half-a-dozen domestic violence reports filed over New Year’s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Domestic violence reports kept local law enforcement busy over New Year’s with over half-a-dozen calls between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, according to the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first call came in during the early morning hours on...
Sheridan Media
Colson Coon Of Sheridan HS Repeats As WY Gatorade Football Player Of The Year
In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Colson Coon of Sheridan High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year. Coon is the ninth Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Sheridan High School. The...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD Discusses Use of Force
The Sheridan Police Department has compiled Use of Force statistics for 2022, and discussed them on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program Wednesday. Captain Tom Ringley and Lieutenant Dan Keller discussed what force is, and how it is used within the scope of police work. Officers are trained to not...
Sheridan Media
New Year’s Baby for 2023 Arrives at Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the new year, Aurora Ember Breznau, weighing in at 7 pounds, arrived at 8:08 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Aurora’s parents are Emily and Stephen Breznau. The hospital presented the family, who lives in Ranchester, with a case of diapers.
