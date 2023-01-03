Read full article on original website
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
financefeeds.com
TradingView adds Bitrue as newest crypto trading partner
Professional charting and trading Platform TradingView has integrated Bitrue as the latest cryptocurrency trading partner. TradingView announced the addition of the first-ever crypto exchange to its trading board back in 2018 when it signed Poloniex. Bitrue traders will be able to trade 250 different cryptocurrencies at current market prices directly...
NASDAQ
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/5/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in...
financefeeds.com
An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider
CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
financefeeds.com
Bahamas denies minting FTX tokens, upholds asset valuation
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas today slammed the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX over “material misstatements” made by the US lawyer liquidating its assets. In a Tuesday statement sent to the press, SCB said FTX’s new CEO John Ray challenged its calculations of the digital...
financefeeds.com
FXSpotStream volume ends final month of 2022 on a weak note
FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for December 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. Total volumes submitted to FXSpotStream was down -15 in...
financefeeds.com
iGaming veteran Meron Shani replaces Shalom Berkovitz as eToro CFO
Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has picked Meron Shani to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer. His promotion follows the resignation of its outgoing CFO and deputy CEO Shalom Berkovitz. Meron has joined eToro back in 2019 as vice president of finance. At the company,...
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
privatebankerinternational.com
PineBridge Investments reshuffles Asia Fixed Income team
American asset management firm PineBridge Investments has appointed Omar Slim and Andy Suen as new co-heads of Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income team. The appointments come before the retirement of Arthur Lau, who has served as co-head of emerging markets and head of Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income. Lau will retire in June 2023.
financefeeds.com
TradeStation celebrates 40th anniversary
TradeStation, a provider of self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Florida-headquartered fintech was founded in 1982 and has grown to become the leading multi-asset trading platform with high quality trading tools and platforms for active traders, self-directed investors, and institutions. The firm also provides insightful educational content for sophisticated traders.
ffnews.com
CoinList Adopts Orchestration Platform to Deliver End-to-end Customer Onboarding and Ongoing Monitoring
CoinList is a leading crypto launchpad and trading platform that connects the best new projects in crypto with high quality early adopters of their products. It has a growing global community of more than four million active users. CoinList was looking for a single solution to automate their entire compliance...
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
financefeeds.com
Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC highlight vulnerabilities of crypto assets after 2022 Crypto Winter
The Fed, FDIC, and OCC reminded how important it is that such risks that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), have issued a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations.
theblock.co
Silvergate shares plunge as company cuts workforce amid 'transformational shift'
Silvergate customers withdrew $8.1 billion in digital assets in the fourth quarter. Shares in the bank were trading around $12 shortly after the open, down around 43%. The bank announced it was laying off 40% of staff due to “economic realities” facing the industry. Shares in crypto-friendly bank...
financefeeds.com
Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines...
financefeeds.com
MulootMoney.com strikes £590,000 deal with Cornerstone for Avila and 12-m license
“This is an excellent deal for Cornerstone and reflects the value of an e-money registration as well as our platform.”. Cornerstone FS has entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of Avila, a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
financefeeds.com
Coinbase fined $50m in New York after +100,000 unreviewed transaction monitoring alerts
“It is critical that all financial institutions safeguard their systems from bad actors, and the Department’s expectations with respect to consumer protection, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering programs are just as stringent for cryptocurrency companies as they are for traditional financial services institutions”. Coinbase, Inc. has agreed to pay a...
Are You Acquiring a Brand? This Is The Secret Formula to Calculating Its Real-Dollar Value
If you're looking to quantify the value of a brand before an acquisition, read these tips to determine the value of a brand and its equity in real dollar terms.
