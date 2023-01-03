Read full article on original website
SEC, Texas regulators voice concerns over Binance-Voyager deal
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially voiced concerns over Binance’s attempt to acquire the bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. The US top regulator has filed a so-called “limited objection” to the proposed $1.02 billion acquisition, citing the lack of clarity on Binance.US’s ability to close the deal. As such, the SEC wants to get more information on the exchange’s source of funding and the nature of business operations following closure of the deal.
Euronext plagued by weak FX, derivatives trading volumes
Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 15 percent drop in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $18 billion in December 2022, which is down from November’s $21 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was slightly higher from $17.7...
BlackRock makes bitcoin eligible investment to $15B fund
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is adding bitcoin as an eligible investment to its flagship Global Allocation Fund, which is one of the most preferred vehicles for ordinary and passive investors. A company filing shows that the move enables BlackRock to allocate part of the fund’s $15 billion...
Exness to take part in iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 as Official Global Sponsor
In 2023, multi-asset broker Exness will once more participate in the iFX EXPO as the event’s Official Global Sponsor. Held at the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre from 16th to 18th January 2023, the iFX EXPO is the world’s first and largest financial B2B exhibition. The iFX EXPO...
Celsius Network’s Earn customers will be last in line for repayment, says US Bankruptcy court
“The Court does not take lightly the consequences of this decision on ordinary individuals, many of whom deposited significant savings into the Celsius platform. Creditors will have every opportunity to have a full hearing on the merits of these arguments during the claims resolution process”, said Judge Martin Glenn.
MulootMoney.com strikes £590,000 deal with Cornerstone for Avila and 12-m license
“This is an excellent deal for Cornerstone and reflects the value of an e-money registration as well as our platform.”. Cornerstone FS has entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of Avila, a registered small electronic money institution, to Aspire for a consideration of £300,000 to be paid in cash on completion.
Cake DeFi joins trend, launches verified proof of reserves
Cake DeFi has published a Merkle-tree proof-of-its reserves to enable users to verify their assets deposited into the Singapore-based DeFi platform as well as its own holdings. In view of recent concerns about the capitalization of crypto exchanges, Cake DeFi said that it now allows verification of the company’s wallet...
Securrency appoints Nadine Chakar as CEO to deliver digital asset intelligence and interoperability
“As the new CEO, my priority is to accelerate the commercialization of what is in essence the digital asset intelligence and interoperability foundation for major financial institutions and the global ecosystem.”. Securrency has appointed Nadine Chakar as Chief Executive Officer of the developer of blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology. Nadine...
CME launches CME CF Reference Rates for Axie Indinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Decentraland (MANA)
“With increased price transparency across more cryptocurrency products, market participants will be able to price sector-specific portfolios, develop structured products with greater confidence and manage price risk around various Metaverse-based projects.”. CME Group has launched three new Metaverse reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily...
TradingView adds Bitrue as newest crypto trading partner
Professional charting and trading Platform TradingView has integrated Bitrue as the latest cryptocurrency trading partner. TradingView announced the addition of the first-ever crypto exchange to its trading board back in 2018 when it signed Poloniex. Bitrue traders will be able to trade 250 different cryptocurrencies at current market prices directly...
Iran returns mining rigs seized in raids on crypto farms
Iran courts have ordered the country’s Organization for Collection and Sale of State-Owned Property (OCSSOP) to return thousands of seized crypto mining rigs. The government body has already started to return to miners some of the devices seized in raids on illegal crypto farms, local media reported. “Currently some...
Swiss bourse fines Swissquote over ad hoc publicity
Swiss bourse operator SIX Group’s Sanctions Commission fined Swissquote Group, Switzerland’s provider of online trading services, for violating rules on ad hoc publicity. The sanction came because Swissquote published the ad hoc announcement on 16 June 2021 “Thanks to outstanding growth, Swissquote expects record half-year results”. The broker says this press release was sent to SIX Exchange Regulation as well as to the media in “a timely manner.” But, citing a technical issue, the mailing of the press release to the persons registered on the Swissquote portal was carried out a bit late on the same day.
Caplight launches tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices and valuations
Caplight has launched a tool for tracking venture-backed private company stock prices, valuations, and trading activity. Going by the name of Caplight Data, the solution provides users with access to a large and growing dataset of over 10,000 private company transactional data points, representing over $170B of volume, as well as over 20,000 investment fund marks of private company stock prices.
Expansion is always good for brokers: Interview with Tatiana Pilipenko at FMLS ’22
The aftermath of the MetaQuotes suspension from the Apple Store is still ongoing as the FX and CFD industry look for alternatives to MT4/5. The Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 brought together the cream of the crop of the FX and CFD trading industry under one roof. Among them was...
Coinbase fined $50m in New York after +100,000 unreviewed transaction monitoring alerts
“It is critical that all financial institutions safeguard their systems from bad actors, and the Department’s expectations with respect to consumer protection, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering programs are just as stringent for cryptocurrency companies as they are for traditional financial services institutions”. Coinbase, Inc. has agreed to pay a...
Vauld officially nixes Nexo’s acquisition bid
Crypto lender Vauld has confirmed the termination of ongoing negotiations surrounding the long running potential purchase by rival Nexo. Nexo’s plans to acquire the troubled platform have fallen apart after nearly six months of deliberations as it reached the “enough is enough” point. The lender has already introduced a series of amendments to their original bid, but Vauld rejected the final proposal for the deal calling it “would not be in the best interests of its debtors.”
How the Holiday Season Could Impact Bitcoin Prices
Cryptocurrencies, the most prominent of which is Bitcoin, have been gaining popularity in recent years and are becoming more widely accepted by merchants worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, it is important to consider how this could potentially impact the prices of Bitcoin. So let’s. Are there any seasonal...
AAG launches MetaOne Wallet featuring Coinbase Pay and Simplex integration and dApp marketplace
At launch the MetaOne wallet will be able to support tokens & NFTs from 5 blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Harmony, BNB Chain – with many more set to be added in 2023. AAG has announced the launch of MetaOne Wallet, the firm’s flagship product that features simplified user onboarding,...
TradeStation celebrates 40th anniversary
TradeStation, a provider of self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Florida-headquartered fintech was founded in 1982 and has grown to become the leading multi-asset trading platform with high quality trading tools and platforms for active traders, self-directed investors, and institutions. The firm also provides insightful educational content for sophisticated traders.
