Who should be the CDT Boys Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-Jan. 2? Vote here

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school boys athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the CDT sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com.

Vote for your favorite in this just-for-fun, unscientific poll as many times as you’d like. The poll will close at noon Saturday.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact us at cdtscores@centredaily.com .

Here are your nominees for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 2.

Blaze Angelotti, Bald Eagle boys basketball

Angelotti had 15 points in Bald Eagle’s 59-50 overtime loss to Saint Joseph’s Catholic on Dec. 28. He followed up with 17 points in the Eagle’s 53-39 victory over Curwensville on Dec. 29.

Braeden Shrewsberry, State College boys basketball

State College hosted Perry Traditional in a home tournament on Dec. 28, winning 55-26. Shrewsberry had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals in the contest. The Little Lions won the tournament on Dec. 29 in a 59-49 victory over Notre Dame-Green Pond.

Caleb Close, Bald Eagle wrestling

Close (172) finished with five wins in the MyHouse Trojan Wars event from Dec. 29-30 to win the title.

Cam Watkins, Bald Eagle boys basketball

Watkins added 12 points in his team’s 59-50 loss to Saint Joseph’s Catholic and had 16 points in the 53-39 win against Curwensville on Dec. 29.

Charlie Yartz, Saint Joseph’s Catholic boys basketball

Saint Joseph’s Catholic’s boys basketball team won the Philipsburg Christmas tournament by beating Bald Eagle 59-50 in overtime on Dec. 28 and beating Philipsburg-Osceola 62-50 on Dec. 29.

Yartz was the second-leading scorer with 21 points and he grabbed five rebounds in the victory over Bald Eagle. He added two assists, two blocks and three steals in the contest. He was the team’s leading scorer in the championship game against Philipsburg-Osceola with 16 points. Yartz also had nine rebounds, two assists and a block.

Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle wrestling

Fye (121) won the championship at the MyHouse Trojan Wars even from Dec. 29-30.

Michael Lower, Saint Joseph’s Catholic boys basketball

Lower filled up the stat sheet in Saint Joseph’s Catholic’s victory over Bald Eagle. He had 26 points, two rebounds and four steals in the game. In the Wolfpack’s championship win over Philipsburg-Osceola, Lower had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Nick Pavlechko, State College wrestling

Pavlechko (285) finished third in the Powerade Tournament from Dec. 29-30. He had five pins during the event.