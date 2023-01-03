Warning: New scam pretending to be US Attorney’s Office

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No, the real U.S. Attorney’s Office is not calling you asking for money.

“[We] will never ask you to purchase a gift card or give out a credit card number to avoid arrest,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio cautioned Tuesday.

A scamming group has reportedly set up a spoofing campaign where they call victims saying they could be arrested if they do not comply with their demands. The calls are reportedly showing up on caller IDs as being from the attorney’s office or the Department of Justice.

No matter how credible these calls may seem, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reminding would-be victims to never give out sensitive personal data over the phone to groups you did not call or you are unsure about.

Those who believe they may have been scammed are asked to reach out to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov .

