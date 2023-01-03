ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

Lee Jung-Hoon, Former Bithumb Chair Acquitted In First Instance

The 34th Division of the Criminal Agreement of the Seoul Central District Court said on January 3 that it has found Lee Jung-hoon, the former chair of the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in South Korea, not guilty of the charges brought against him. Due to allegations of fraud, Jung-Hoon was on...
The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly

Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
hypebeast.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Other FTX-Related Charges

Disgraced onetime crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and violating campaign finance law regulations. Bankman-Fried appeared in a New York federal court on Tuesday, where a trial date was set for October 2, 2023. “He pleads not guilty to all counts,”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
financefeeds.com

SEC announces charges against $45 million scam CoinDeal

“We allege the defendants falsely claimed access to valuable blockchain technology and that the imminent sale of the technology would generate investment returns of more than 500,000 times for investors. As alleged in our complaint, in reality this was all just an elaborate scheme where the defendants enriched themselves while defrauding tens of thousands of retail investors.”
Vibe

Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud

A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

Jen Shah, a former fixture of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City known for her love of couture clothing, designer accessories, and eyebrow-raising hairstyles, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on Friday, NBC reports. In July, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars. A money-laundering charge was dropped as part of the plea deal, which she entered after months of passionately and repeatedly claiming that she had no knowledge of illegal behavior connected to her.
HAWAII STATE
OK! Magazine

Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars For Role In Telemarketing Scheme

Judgement day has arrived for Jen Shah. On Friday, January 6, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade. In March 2021, Shah was arrested while filming the hit Bravo series and later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
financefeeds.com

SEC sues Cooper J. Morgenthau for embezzling and stealing funds from SPAC

“Our complaint against Morgenthau demonstrates our commitment to holding individuals accountable, particularly when they seek to take advantage of public interest in investment vehicles such as SPACs.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Cooper J. Morgenthau, the former CFO of SPAC African Gold Acquisition Corp. The agency alleges he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy