A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO