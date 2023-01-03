Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Lee Jung-Hoon, Former Bithumb Chair Acquitted In First Instance
The 34th Division of the Criminal Agreement of the Seoul Central District Court said on January 3 that it has found Lee Jung-hoon, the former chair of the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb in South Korea, not guilty of the charges brought against him. Due to allegations of fraud, Jung-Hoon was on...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
BET
Pastor Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Lamor Whitehead went viral when he was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a July 2022 live-streamed church service. He has now been arrested on federal financial fraud charges. According to The New York Times, on Monday (Dec. 19), Whitehead was charged with fraud, extortion and...
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Fake psychic and her partner sentenced to federal prison for "family curse" fraud
A South Florida woman claiming to be a psychic has been sentenced to federal prison along with her partner for orchestrating a "family curse, fortune telling and swindling a victim out of more than $3 million," prosecutors announced Thursday. The fraud ran for several years and only ended after the...
College admissions scandal mastermind says he now lives in a trailer park and can't get a job because of the scheme
The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his “winning at all costs” attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week. William “Rick” Singer, 62,...
Sam Bankman-Fried set to appear in U.S. court Tuesday with not guilty plea widely expected
Sam Bankman-Fried will make his appearance in U.S. federal court in Manhattan Tuesday, as he faces eight criminal counts that accuse him of defrauding FTX investors out of billions of dollars. The crypto exchange’s founder made his first appearance last month, where a judge released him on $250 million bond....
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
College admissions scandal mastermind sentenced to 3.5 years for conspiracy
College admissions scandal mastermind William Rick Singer was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. Singer allegedly raked in more than $25 million from his clients and paid bribes totaling more than $7 million in the scandal. Jan. 4, 2023.
hypebeast.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Other FTX-Related Charges
Disgraced onetime crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and violating campaign finance law regulations. Bankman-Fried appeared in a New York federal court on Tuesday, where a trial date was set for October 2, 2023. “He pleads not guilty to all counts,”...
financefeeds.com
SEC announces charges against $45 million scam CoinDeal
“We allege the defendants falsely claimed access to valuable blockchain technology and that the imminent sale of the technology would generate investment returns of more than 500,000 times for investors. As alleged in our complaint, in reality this was all just an elaborate scheme where the defendants enriched themselves while defrauding tens of thousands of retail investors.”
Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud
A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.More from VIBE.comMan Who Faked Being A Doctor Has Been Released From PrisonWoman Charged For Racking Up Fraudulent Charges Under Taraji P. Henson's Identity And MoreMan Who Found Fame For...
msn.com
Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison
Jen Shah, a former fixture of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City known for her love of couture clothing, designer accessories, and eyebrow-raising hairstyles, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on Friday, NBC reports. In July, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars. A money-laundering charge was dropped as part of the plea deal, which she entered after months of passionately and repeatedly claiming that she had no knowledge of illegal behavior connected to her.
Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars For Role In Telemarketing Scheme
Judgement day has arrived for Jen Shah. On Friday, January 6, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade. In March 2021, Shah was arrested while filming the hit Bravo series and later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR...
financefeeds.com
SEC sues Cooper J. Morgenthau for embezzling and stealing funds from SPAC
“Our complaint against Morgenthau demonstrates our commitment to holding individuals accountable, particularly when they seek to take advantage of public interest in investment vehicles such as SPACs.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Cooper J. Morgenthau, the former CFO of SPAC African Gold Acquisition Corp. The agency alleges he...
