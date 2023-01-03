ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

macaronikid.com

Macaroni Pets of the Week, January 6, 2023

Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepard who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
PALM CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of EYELID SURGERY

Dr. Michael Connor, double-board-certified in ophthalmology and oculofacial plastic surgery, has been improving patients’ lives for more than a decade. Having completed a highly competitive fellowship in oculofacial plastic surgery, he is one of approximately 600 surgeons in the country to specialize in a field dedicated specifically to the aesthetics of the eyes, and we […] The post THE FACE of EYELID SURGERY appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Illustrated

THE FACE of NON-SURGICAL FACIAL REJUVENATION

Christina Hobgood Naugle, PA-C, has been a certified and licensed Plastic Surgery Physician Assistant since 2008. As a Palm Beach County native, Christina was excited to return to her hometown and join Dr. Lickstein’s practice after working in plastic surgery in Charleston, South Carolina for five years. After working together in the surgical setting and […] The post THE FACE of NON-SURGICAL FACIAL REJUVENATION appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years

Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car hit by train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk

A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
PARKLAND, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Police officers will start EMT training this month

Members of the Starbright Civic Collective present the town with a check for $48,000 to cover the first year of EMT training. From left are Pati Maguire, Stella Kolb, Jean Burling (behind Kolb), Carol Besler, Mary Ziegenfuss, Diane Rose, Police Chief Richard Jones, Janet Schijns, Betty Bingham and Carolyn Cassidy. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL

