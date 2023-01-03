Read full article on original website
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
Macaroni Pets of the Week, January 6, 2023
Hyde is a purebred, 4-year-old German Shepard who would love an active home with a fenced yard. This high-energy pup knows his basic commands like “sit” and “paw” and is extremely smart. He loves to fetch and to play with a variety of toys. Hyde is looking for a home where he can be the only pet and can get lots of daily stimulation and exercise.
10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend
Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on timing of the event. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes...
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
Say hello to Kandoro and Kianga! Lion Country Safari welcomes first baby giraffes in 5 years
LOXAHATCHEE ― The giraffe family at Lion Country Safari has grown for the first time in five years. It welcomed two calves, Kandoro and Kianga, during the last week of 2022. They are the first giraffes to be born in the animal park since 2018. ...
Here Comes the Sun: ‘East Coast Sunrise Group’ meets to greet dawn at Oceanfront Park
The East Coast Sunrise Group (clockwise) includes Jett Frieder and his golden doodle Romeo, Rich Fitzgerald, Ian Levinson, Jane Bartley, Tony Fierro, Margie Richards and Robert Claveau. BELOW RIGHT: Shellman’ Ron Smaha and ‘Bucket Boy’ Brad Barnes. Photos by Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. They call themselves the...
'They forgot about us': The number of older women who are homeless is up on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Outlaw has a wish this year. "I would wish for a place I could stretch out and have a place to sleep," Outlaw said. Outlaw is homeless and has been living inside her car for the last five months. "Sometimes it's safe and...
MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days
A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday.
Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival bring economic growth to Palm Beach County
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off today and organizers say they hope this year will be bigger and better than ever. Vaneli Bojkova, the Executive Vice President of Wellington International, says they are expecting 300,000 spectators for the festival this year. "We are seeing...
Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years
Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
Car hit by train in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Heads to Delray Beach
The New Haven classic opened its first South Florida location in 2022
Parkland Resident Killed While Walking In Crosswalk
A Parkland pedestrian has died from injuries sustained after a vehicle hit him. Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District deputies and the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call at NW 76th Street and Heron Bay Boulevard.
Ocean Ridge: Police officers will start EMT training this month
Members of the Starbright Civic Collective present the town with a check for $48,000 to cover the first year of EMT training. From left are Pati Maguire, Stella Kolb, Jean Burling (behind Kolb), Carol Besler, Mary Ziegenfuss, Diane Rose, Police Chief Richard Jones, Janet Schijns, Betty Bingham and Carolyn Cassidy. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star.
Boca Raton: After-hours work gives cold-stunned sea turtles chance to survive
Dr. Maria Chadam checks the eyes of one of the 12 Kemp’s ridley turtles that were flown from Cape Cod for treatment at Gumbo Limbo. Andrea Jelaska, a sea turtle rehab technician, holds the turtle. Dr. Maria Chadam peered into the eyes of a struggling Kemp’s ridley turtle, checking...
