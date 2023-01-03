Read full article on original website
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
MISSING: Springfield teen ran away from home on New Year’s Day
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
5-Year-Old Boy Dies From Wounds In Christmas Eve Chicopee House Fire: Officials
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously burned when a home caught fire in Chicopee on Christmas Eve has died, state officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Fire crews were called to a fire at a multi-family home at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon and were told the boy was trapped inside, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office said. Firefighters rushed inside and pulled the boy out, but he was seriously injured. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he fought for his life for several days before succumbing to his injuries.
westernmassnews.com
Family speaks out after boy’s death following Chicopee fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Chicopee family lost everything they own, and a five-year-old family member, all in a house fire the night before Christmas. The family’s spirits were bright, like many others who wake up on the morning of Christmas Eve. “We woke up in good spirits and...
NECN
Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut
Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
Springfield man arrested on Main Street for allegedly shooting gun
A suspect was arrested in connection with shooting a firearm on Main Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
Southwick woman dies in New Year’s Eve accident on College Highway
One person has died in a two car accident on College Highway in Southwick on New Year's Eve.
Greenfield man suffering medical issue while in custody has died
A man from Greenfield suffering a medical episode while in police custody has died.
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died
The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.
Man dies after medical episode while in Mass. State Police custody on drug charge
A man arrested Monday in Greenfield for suspected possession of cocaine died Wednesday morning at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after suffering a medical episode in police custody, authorities said. The 28-year-old man had suffered what officials described as a “significant medical event” while being held at the Massachusetts State...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich
A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Man for Questioning in Robbery
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to identify the man in the pictures above. Police seek the man for questioning in connection with a robbery at the 7-11 store on Park Avenue. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact police using one...
Ashland Man Killed In Intoxicated New Year's Eve Car Crash: Report
A car crash early in the morning of New Year's Eve turned deadly for an Ashland man, Boston 25 reported. Three people were heading north in a car on Route 146 when the driver, 25-year-old Christopher Vincent of Watertown, lost control of the car while trying to enter the access portion of…
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
NECN
Conn. Lawmaker Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Thursday
State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams, 39, was one of two people killed in a crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning and state police have identified the other driver as 27-year-old Kimede Mustafaj, of Manchester. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said Williams was heading...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol
A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said. A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block...
