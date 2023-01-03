Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
10 things to do on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches this weekend
Video above: A look at the weekend ahead from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. There are a lot of fun activities to do on the Treasure Coast and in Palm Beach County this weekend. The list below is ordered based on timing of the event. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes...
Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton
If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Westlake in West Palm Beach led South Florida master-planned communities in home sales last year
Westlake sold more homes than any other South Florida master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Westlake community in West Palm Beach, by developer Minto Communities, sold 550 homes in 2022, 21st among MPCs nationwide. Twelve of the top 25 best-selling MPCs...
luxury-houses.net
The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million
9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
thecoastalstar.com
Here Comes the Sun: ‘East Coast Sunrise Group’ meets to greet dawn at Oceanfront Park
The East Coast Sunrise Group (clockwise) includes Jett Frieder and his golden doodle Romeo, Rich Fitzgerald, Ian Levinson, Jane Bartley, Tony Fierro, Margie Richards and Robert Claveau. BELOW RIGHT: Shellman’ Ron Smaha and ‘Bucket Boy’ Brad Barnes. Photos by Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. They call themselves the...
cw34.com
Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival bring economic growth to Palm Beach County
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off today and organizers say they hope this year will be bigger and better than ever. Vaneli Bojkova, the Executive Vice President of Wellington International, says they are expecting 300,000 spectators for the festival this year. "We are seeing...
Pearl City uncovered: Exploring Black Boca neighborhood's rich history through portraits
BOCA RATON — Two blocks away from the greenery, peach walls and high-end shops that line Boca Raton’s Mizner Park quietly lies the city’s oldest existing neighborhood. Pearl City was first home to blue-collar Black workers who settled in the area in 1915. Many worked on nearby farms, and settling here would help...
Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday
City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
thecoastalstar.com
Celebrations: Mad Hatter Holiday Cocktail Party; Private home, Ocean Ridge — Dec. 11
The Ocean Ridge Garden Club kicked off the holiday season with a hat-wearing event that put all who attended in the spirit. Members reflected on the season and everything they accomplished, including raising money for the Ann Cody Camp Wekiva Scholarship Fund. Looking ahead, the club is planning field trips and environmental initiatives in 2023. ABOVE: (l-r) Jill and John Shibles, Jen Pekowski and Virginia Sigety. INSET: Mary Ann Cody and Helen Smith. Photos provided.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years
Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Brightline christens new station on schedule
On Dec. 6, the promised end-of-year opening of Brightline’s Boca Raton station looked like a deadline certain to be missed. Construction workers were hard at work on both the station and parking garage, whose interiors were works in progress. Heavy equipment was in constant motion. Paved walkways had yet to be installed. The station sign was on the ground, wrapped in plastic.
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
luxury-houses.net
Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million
4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
Coral Springs Real Estate Office Welcomes New Female Owner to Leadership Team
Blue Realty in Coral Springs has announced new ownership as Ashley Baillio joins co-founders Michael Longo and Steve Boyette as a business partner and owner. The move is meant to support agent retention and growth initiatives in an uncertain real estate climate. Baillio, a Parkland resident, moved to South Florida...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023
Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
fortlauderdale.gov
City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family
City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family to Celebrate the Completion of the World-Renowned Aquatic Center. Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene receive key to the city during a special visit to Fort Lauderdale’s Aquatic Center ahead of its 2023 grand opening celebration.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Heads to Delray Beach
The New Haven classic opened its first South Florida location in 2022
