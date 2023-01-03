ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton

If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Celebrations: Mad Hatter Holiday Cocktail Party; Private home, Ocean Ridge — Dec. 11

The Ocean Ridge Garden Club kicked off the holiday season with a hat-wearing event that put all who attended in the spirit. Members reflected on the season and everything they accomplished, including raising money for the Ann Cody Camp Wekiva Scholarship Fund. Looking ahead, the club is planning field trips and environmental initiatives in 2023. ABOVE: (l-r) Jill and John Shibles, Jen Pekowski and Virginia Sigety. INSET: Mary Ann Cody and Helen Smith. Photos provided.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years

Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Brightline christens new station on schedule

On Dec. 6, the promised end-of-year opening of Brightline’s Boca Raton station looked like a deadline certain to be missed. Construction workers were hard at work on both the station and parking garage, whose interiors were works in progress. Heavy equipment was in constant motion. Paved walkways had yet to be installed. The station sign was on the ground, wrapped in plastic.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Located in a Highly Sought-After Community, This Gorgeous Waterfront Residence in Boca Raton Asks $9.9 Million

4836 Sanctuary Lane Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 4836 Sanctuary Lane, Boca Raton, Florida is located in the highly sought-after, gated community, The Sanctuary. This gorgeous waterfront residence sits on 70 feet of waterfront age featuring an elegant, transitional interior. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4836 Sanctuary Lane, please contact Jonathan Postma (Phone: 561-843-7828) at Coldwell Banker/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023

Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family

City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family to Celebrate the Completion of the World-Renowned Aquatic Center. Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene receive key to the city during a special visit to Fort Lauderdale’s Aquatic Center ahead of its 2023 grand opening celebration.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy