ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Liberty woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRtPe_0k2Eb5lR00

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman accused of shooting her girlfriend in the leg on New Year’s Eve appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday.

New laws to take effect in Ohio

Tiffany Johnson, 34, was arraigned on a felonious assault charge. Her bond was set at $15,000. If she posts it, she will be placed on electronically monitored house arrest.

According to a police report, the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Dec. 31 at Johnson’s house on Richards Drive.

Investigators said it resulted from an argument.

Johnson herself called 911.

“My girlfriend came over, and she was upset, and I asked her to leave several times, and then she just beat me up, choked me out ’til I passed out,” she told the dispatcher.

When asked if the woman was still there, Johnson told the dispatcher that she drove away.

“I shot her. I told her to get out of my house,” Johnson told the dispatcher.

Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino

Police said the victim has already been released from the hospital. The judge ordered Johnson not to have any contact with her.

Johnson is due back in Girard Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 9

Leanne Malone
4d ago

wait one damn minute...why is the girlfriend the "victim" when she showed up, started a fight and assaulted this woman to the point that she was unconscious?

Reply(1)
6
Mike Bish
3d ago

smdh this is why our second amendment is in trouble. oh but wait you all in the city don't care and there's no respect for constitutional rights till your on your way to prison then you cry my rights. my rights!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Couple shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police: Child found at home with pot, mushrooms growing

A Warren couple face child endangering and other charges after police say a six-year-old girl was found at their home where marijuana and illegal mushrooms were being grown. Officers were called to investigate a report that an intruder was inside a garage on the 2400 block of Hamilton Street NW Thursday night.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman sentenced for dragging dog behind car

A Youngstown woman who authorities say dragged a dog behind a car has been sentenced to 30 days in Jail. In addition, Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin sentenced 56-year-old Mechelle Kelley to two years probation and ordered her not own any animals. Kelly, who pleaded guilty earlier...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Cleveland Municipal Court worker guilty of attempted rape, abduction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty found Kirby guilty of abduction and two counts of attempted rape. Kirby was found not guilty of kidnapping. The former Cleveland Municipal Court...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy