Liberty woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty woman accused of shooting her girlfriend in the leg on New Year’s Eve appeared in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Tiffany Johnson, 34, was arraigned on a felonious assault charge. Her bond was set at $15,000. If she posts it, she will be placed on electronically monitored house arrest.

According to a police report, the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Dec. 31 at Johnson’s house on Richards Drive.

Investigators said it resulted from an argument.

Johnson herself called 911.

“My girlfriend came over, and she was upset, and I asked her to leave several times, and then she just beat me up, choked me out ’til I passed out,” she told the dispatcher.

When asked if the woman was still there, Johnson told the dispatcher that she drove away.

“I shot her. I told her to get out of my house,” Johnson told the dispatcher.

Police said the victim has already been released from the hospital. The judge ordered Johnson not to have any contact with her.

Johnson is due back in Girard Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

