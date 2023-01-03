Read full article on original website
Roseville rainfall helps recharge aquifers for drier times
Initial recharge can provide enough water to more than 300 homes for a year. Roseville, Calif.- As California experiences significant rainfall to start the New Year, Roseville will begin operations today to recharge the groundwater basin using specifically designed groundwater wells. The heavy atmospheric rivers bringing much-needed rain over the last several days means Folsom Reservoir has quickly gained a substantial amount of water, and releases are needed for flood control.
Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom. Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
Roseville Rising applications for entrepreneurial students January 27 deadline
Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is encouraging high school students to apply for Roseville Rising. High school students can now apply to participate in Roseville Rising, a 12-week program designed to inspire entrepreneurial ideas and innovation. Students will get the opportunity to:. Work as a team to identify and...
Pastry Nouveau opening in Roseville in early 2023
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new pastry shop is opening soon in Roseville, according to co-owner Julian Perrigo-Jimenez. The shop, called Pastry Nouveau, is a coffee and pastry shop with a new spin on traditional pastries, according to Perrigo-Jimenez. "Nowadays pastry, I feel like in general is less sweet, more...
What is a weir?
When water gets too high on the Sacramento and American rivers, the state can divert water to keep Sacramento from flooding. Both rivers merge at Discovery Park north of downtown. The Sacramento Weir is in West Sacramento along River Road. Through the weir, the state can open the gates and actually suck water from both rivers into the Yolo Bypass under the Yolo Causeway. That's the stretch that connects Davis and West Sacramento. There are other weirs upstream including the Fremont Weir west of Sacramento International Airport.
Things Remembered
Soon to be defunct retailer has announced the closing of its stores on or before January 13, 2023.
Kelly Moore Paint
Kelly-Moore Paints & Primers online. Shop DuraPoxy, Epic, Envy and all of Kelly-Moore's paints & primers for in-store pickup.
The Trap to have new owners
One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
Animal Eye Center
If your pet is suffering from eye problems, call the experienced veterinarians at Animal Eye Center Inc. today for a consultation.
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento
Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
229 Vernon St., Roseville is amazing
Shhh...Downtown Roseville's speakeasy ...umm...errr...I mean candy store (yeah, that's what I meant) is now open. Inside the candy store, there's a sign that says, "Mikey & Madelines Candy Shoppe." You'll recognize favorite candy brands from your childhood and popular modern day candy as well. Yes, it's the only candy store...
Jackknifed big rig blocks street in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
Nonprofit founder proposes a transitional housing project in Elk Grove
Galt resident Mark Jackson told the Citizen that he hopes to soon open a transitional housing project for homeless men in Elk Grove. Jackson is the president, CEO and founder of the St. Martin Foundation, Inc., which has a mission to reduce homelessness among male veterans and non-veterans transitioning from alcohol addiction recovery programs and/or incarceration.
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
How the Cosumnes River is different than other rivers in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm impacted roadways and caused evacuations in certain areas in Sacramento County. One of the flooded roadways was a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt on Jan. 1. Sacramento County officials told FOX40 News that three levees on the Cosumnes River were […]
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
