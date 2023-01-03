A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO