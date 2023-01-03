Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
Two-car motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Main Street and Jackson Street for a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the area of Main and Jackson Streets Saturday morning for reports of a 2-car accident. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, 2 occupants were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Captain Rex...
westernmassnews.com
Officer suffers head injury after struggle with suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer is recovering after sustaining a head injury during a struggle with a man on Thursday night in Holyoke. According to officials, officers responded to 72 Essex Street around 9 p.m. for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers...
One person taken to hospital after car crashes into home on Garvey Drive in Springfield
Springfield firefighters were called to Garvey Drive for a car that crashed into a house.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Bicyclist injured after hit and run accident in Holyoke
Holyoke police are investigating a hit and run accident at the intersection of Cabot and Canal Streets Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday. Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions
On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
MISSING: Springfield teen ran away from home on New Year’s Day
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
Springfield man arrested on Main Street for allegedly shooting gun
A suspect was arrested in connection with shooting a firearm on Main Street in Springfield Thursday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigate old explosive device in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham were called after a someone found an old explosive device while cleaning out a basement. Police say the explosive was removed by the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and was brought to an area near the town’s wastewater facility near the Chicopee River.
State Police See Witnesses To Serious Injury Crash In Willington
Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a serious crash that severely injured a 67-year-old man to come forward. The crash took place in Tolland County on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Road in the town of Willington on Wednesday, Jan. 4. When troopers arrived on...
communityadvocate.com
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search
SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died
The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.
Man found dead in Waterbury apartment building
Waterbury police are investigating the death of a city man in an apartment building this morning. Officers say they were notified a little after 10:00 a.m. of the discovery by firefighters who were evacuating the Grove Street building in response
darientimes.com
Suspected Walmart thieves threatened to shoot security guard in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they're looking for two suspected thieves who threatened to shoot a security worker Thursday at Walmart. East Windsor police also on the lookout for the getaway car, a dark red Honda Civic. The theft happened early Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter, 44 Prospect...
Car catches fire in parking lot on Main Street in Springfield
A car was on fire Thursday morning at 3300 Main Street in Springfield near the Baystate Medical Practices.
Comments / 2