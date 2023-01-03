ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Holyoke crews respond to accident in area of Main and Jackson Streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to the area of Main and Jackson Streets Saturday morning for reports of a 2-car accident. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, 2 occupants were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Captain Rex...
HOLYOKE, MA
Officer suffers head injury after struggle with suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police officer is recovering after sustaining a head injury during a struggle with a man on Thursday night in Holyoke. According to officials, officers responded to 72 Essex Street around 9 p.m. for a report of 3 people using illegal narcotics in a hallway. Officers...
HOLYOKE, MA
Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
HOLYOKE, MA
Springfield Police arrest shooting suspect, recover gun on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A firearm arrest was made in Springfield on Main Street on Thursday. Police said that around 9:40 a.m. yesterday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Newland Street area. Less than five minutes later, officers responded to another report of shots fired on Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Woman injured in crash during icy conditions

On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Police investigate old explosive device in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham were called after a someone found an old explosive device while cleaning out a basement. Police say the explosive was removed by the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and was brought to an area near the town’s wastewater facility near the Chicopee River.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Body recovered following Lake Quinsigamond search

SHREWSBURY – Officials have recovered a body following a search of Lake Quinsigamond. According to a press release from the Worcester Fire Department, the body was recovered by department divers at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 3. The dive began after authorities received a call regarding a missing person at 10:11...
WORCESTER, MA

