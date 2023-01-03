Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
studyfinds.org
Ketamine increases brain noise — revealing a possible cause for schizophrenic hallucinations
MOSCOW, Russia — Ketamine’s ability to cause hallucinations is helping scientists understand what causes schizophrenics to experience delusions. A new study finds that the anesthetic — which some use as a recreational drug — can trigger the same kind of “brain noise” seen in patients with schizophrenia.
Medical News Today
Therapy for insomnia: CBT-I vs. sleeping pills
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is an effective, first-line treatment option. A doctor may prescribe sleeping pills if CBT-I does not work for a person. A person with insomnia has difficulty getting to sleep, staying asleep, or waking up very early and not sleeping again. Insomnia also causes excessive daytime sleepiness, making it hard to function as they typically would.
MedicineNet.com
How Do You Treat Burning Mouth Syndrome?
Although there is no known cure for burning mouth syndrome, a variety of therapies and supplements (such as alpha-lipoic acid and B vitamins) can help. The following can successfully treat the condition:. Seizure medication clonazepam. Products that boost saliva production. Oral thrush medicine. Protective barriers. Medications that block nerve pain.
Meditation Benefits for People with Cancer
Meditation encompasses a wide variety of practices to calm the mind and body and enhance well-being. Some forms involve focusing on the breath, a sound, a visual image or a silently repeated word or phrase. Others include the practice of mindfulness, which focuses awareness on the present moment without judgment.
Mindfulness Can Rival Antidepressants For Anxiety, Study Finds
Mindfulness exercises can, in some cases, be as effective as antidepressant drugs when dealing with anxiety disorders, new research reveals. The findings highlight how mindfulness meditation could be a useful approach to treating these conditions. The study put a course of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques up against a course of escitalopram – a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class medication also known as Lexapro, considered to be a gold standard antidepressant – across eight weeks. Follow-up surveys were carried out up to 24 weeks after enrollment using an assessment called the Clinical Global Impression of Severity scale (CGI-S), measured on a scale...
newsnationnow.com
Doctors warn of cold, flu medicine overdoses in children
(NewsNation) — Health officials are urging parents not to give their kids adult-strength pain and cold medicine, after a number of overdoses have been reported in at least one state. Doctors say the concentrations and dosages needed can vary based on the brand of medicine, and size of the...
psychologytoday.com
Treatment of Anxiety in Patients With Chronic Disease
A diagnostic interview will determine whether you have an anxiety disorder and its severity, which would inform your treatment plan. Psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or medications, are shown to be effective in reducing anxiety. Your doctor or pharmacist can ensure any anxiolytic medication does not interact with your needed...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?
Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
psychologytoday.com
Can Neurofeedback Train the ADHD Brain?
Neurofeedback is a therapy that offers “brain training” via electrodes placed on the scalp. There are two types of neurofeedback treatments: linear and dynamic. Critics of neurofeedback question the degree to which other factors play a role in the treatment’s purported efficacy. Co-authored by Azin Dastpak and...
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
verywellmind.com
Can Stress Cause Seizures?
You are probably familiar with stress. You encounter it in your day-to-day life. Whether dealing with a challenging course at school or handling a difficult family situation, stress's effects on your body can be physical and mental. When stressed, you experience physiological symptoms like your heart rate quickening and your...
HealthCentral.com
The Anatomy of a Migraine
Wondering what’s behind the pounding and pressure in your head? Learn the science of this unforgiving form of pain—and what you can do about it. A migraine can come on like a sledgehammer—with a pain so intense, you feel like you need to hole up in a dark room. If you deal with migraine attacks regularly, you might have a sense of what triggers them, but maybe not so clear a picture of what’s going on in your body when they occur. What’s happening in your head that makes it hurt so much? And is there anything you can do to prevent it?
physiciansweekly.com
Effectiveness of Adjunctive D-Cycloserine to Intermittent TBS in the Treatment of Major Depression
The following is a summary of “Efficacy of Adjunctive D-Cycloserine to Intermittent Theta-Burst Stimulation for Major Depressive Disorder” published in the October 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Cole et al. Synaptic plasticity was hypothesized to have a role in how transcranial magnetic stimulation for major depressive disorder (MDD)...
HealthCentral.com
The Latest Tech for Managing Migraine Pain
These apps and gadgets are ready to help you stay one step ahead of symptoms and pain. The effects of migraine can be big, bad, and all-encompassing—like a tornado or tsunami that impacts your whole body, not just your head. In fact, the World Health Organization categorizes a severe migraine attack as one of the top 10 most disabling conditions out there. So, if you’re among the one billion people worldwide living with migraine, it’s safe to assume that you’d do anything to stop the throbbing, pounding feeling in your head, or the dizziness, vomiting, and blurred vision that can come with the condition.
